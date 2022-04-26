ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Risch endorses Phil McGrane for Secretary of State

By KMVT News Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho U.S. Senator Jim Risch has endorsed Phil McGrane in his run for Idaho Secretary of State. “Having the support of Senator Risch means a lot...

