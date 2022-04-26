DeWitt YMCA to close permanently

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – DeWitt residents are losing one of their workout spots next month.

The YMCA in DeWitt on Schavey Road will be closing permanently on May 31 after 15 years.

The Y location will be closing its doors due to financial reasons, 6 News confirmed. The board of directors voted not to renew the building’s lease.

An email was sent to members and staff Tuesday night notifying them of the closure. Some members said they were surprised by the news.

“I read the email when I first came in. I had to double-take like there was no way. It kind of broke my heart but it is what it is,” said member Katie Cross.

“This was not an easy decision for our Board of Directors, who are a dedicated group of community leaders who embody the mission of the organization. They realize that all our branch locations are valuable centers in our community,” said Heather Cooper Kim, chief volunteer officer for the YMCA of Metropolitan Lansing in a press release.

In the press release, the YMCA confirmed that the DeWitt location was experiencing financial hardships that were only exacerbated by the pandemic. Officials said that declining memberships and fewer people coming through the door influenced the decision to close this location.

Cross has been a member of the Y in Dewitt for four years and said she didn’t notice any problems.

“This gym is usually really busy. I do yoga here too and it’s always hard to get in, like you have to sign up right away like a bunch of people, so it closing really surprises me,” she said. “This one is where I definitely felt the safest. It’s small and felt like a tight-knit community here. You know, going out to the parking lot at night, I feel safer and it’s very clean too,” Cross mentioned.

Employees from a nearby tanning salon and pharmacy said many gym-goers would stop by for an after work-out protein bar or tan. They do expect a decline in traffic after the gym closes. Cross said she wished there was a chance for member input prior to the decision.

“I’m sad it had to come to this, like a board decision, no public input, you know? Cause a lot of people use this as their gym so I guess I would say I’m kind of disappointed,” she said.

In the end, she said she’ll miss the staff the most.

“My yoga instructor, Tiffany, is amazing. I’m going to miss my yoga class and yeah, a really good staff member here,” Cross said.

Casey Thompson, president and CEO, thanked the community for more than a decade of patronage.

“The Y would like to thank DeWitt for its dedicated staff, members, quality programming and annual support. Together, we have nurtured the potential of children, enhanced health and provided vital services to the community” said Thompson.

Officials said members can get refunds for their annual memberships or get their plans transferred to other Lansing Y’s.

As for the employees, they will still have access to benefits through the end of May and will also have a chance to move to other YMCA locations.

