Back to showers on Thursday

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain is back for Thursday. The chance builds up through the morning...

www.kaaltv.com

KAAL-TV

Waves of showers/storms this weekend

Numerous waves of showers and thunderstorms are possible this weekend. Friday night - Sunday evening brings us the opportunity. The first portion fo the period will be the most soaking. That's Friday night into Saturday morning. This is also the most likely timeframe to experience rumbles of thunder. After another quick moving band of scattered thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, we'll move more into a period of on again, off again showers, progressively becoming lighter in intensity.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Tracking Friday's Rain

Thursday night's rain is wrapping up right around sunrise on Friday. This will lead to a nice break from the rain & rumbles, but it will be short-lived. More showers and storms will be back in the forecast later Friday afternoon/evening/overnight, bringing in our next soak for the weekend. Just like Thursday, any storms we see are going to remain below severe limits.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Another Cloudy, Cool, & Soggy Day

The broken record forecast remains, well, broken. Highs are back in the mid/upper 40s, with the clouds, SE breeze, and rain staying put. 61° is our average high for today, but the SE wind with gusts near 30 mph at times will keep us well shy of that, along with the rain. Keep the rain gear & warm gear with you all-day! Are you looking for something to do indoors today? Head over to Osage this evening for the next in-person SkyWarn Spotter training!
OSAGE, MN
KAAL-TV

Plenty Of Puddles Friday

The soaking rain from Thursday night brought in around 1-2", if not more for our rainfall totals. The radar estimates around 2.5" for some places, which wouldn't be too surprising to see, thanks to the slow progression of the rain Thursday night/early Friday morning. This rain is all said and done for Friday, allowing for a little sun to peek out of the clouds. This will help our highs warm back into the upper 50s & the lower 60s this afternoon. Get out and enjoy the brief break from the rain, more is heading our way later today & for the weekend. Heads up though if you suffer from allergies, our pollen levels remain pretty high through the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Staying Soggy This Weekend

We are going to be staying with the soggy stretch starting this weekend, with our next soaking rain moving in Friday night, lasting throughout all of Saturday, & wrapping up early on Sunday. Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast on & off for Saturday, but severe weather is not expected. Pockets of heavy rain Saturday will lead to a new inch of rain, with the Saturday-Sunday totals in the 1-2" range, on top of the heavy rain we picked up Thursday night/Friday morning. And we aren't done just yet! More rain is expected for the middle of next week!
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Large system in for the weekend

Saturday will be the wetter of the two days when looking at the weekend. Another large system is in. This system will be different from ones of recent in that it will be weakening as it moves through. It is past its mature state as the cold air behind the system has fully caught up to the leading edge of warmer air in front, called an occlusion. This cuts off the sustainability for it to develop. We will not see stronger storms with it on Saturday. Those that do develop will be far to our south where the fronts will not have occluded.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Large Storm Keeps Us Soggy This Weekend

A large-scale storm system will keep our cool & soggy pattern in place as we go through the weekend. The good news is, we won't see too much trouble out of this storm system, other than another soaking rain, along with a few rumbles of thunder. If you were hosting or planning on going to any garage sales this weekend, Friday really looks to be the better days, as the rain will be pretty on & off, heavy at times even, on Saturday. As mentioned, any storms we see Saturday will remain below severe limits, however, a brief strong wind gust and possibly some small hail will be possible at times, along with the pockets of heavy rain. Once the rain clears out Sunday (Happy May!), we are staying cool, in the lower 50s. Even though temps are below-average through the weekend, we are warm enough where we **WON'T** see any snow!
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KAAL-TV

Plentiful Rain This Weekend

We're still not done with showers locally. Rainfall will continue through late Friday night and finally wrap up early Sunday morning. We are not expecting any severe weather, but we are expecting isolated periods of heavy rain. I would expect these to occur both overnight into Saturday and late morning/early afternoon on Saturday. Severe weather is not a concern with these storms, as the warm front will stay south of us; this means the most unstable air will stay south of our area. That being said, we will likely see most of our area eclipse 1" of rain in addition to what we have already gotten the past few days. Depending on where the heaviest downpours ultimately track, a few communities could push 1.5" or possibly a little more. This rain finally wraps up early Sunday, but limited visibility will be a concern before then.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Vastly improved drought conditions

With all the rain we have been getting over the past couple weeks, it has done wonders in reversing our drought conditions locally. Most of the area is no longer under any drought conditions for the first time in about a year. With more rain on the way through Sunday morning, it is likely that this will be more common through the rest of our local area.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Cluster of rain over SE Minnesota tonight

A cluster of showers and thunderstorms will cut across SE Minnesota this evening into tonight. A stationary boundary to our southwest is the cause for this activity. It will bubble up and fade away over the evening through midnight before pushing north of the area and beginning to fade. The intensity is lackluster and there will not be severe weather. Amounts of rain will generally stay less than 1/4", with few exceptions.
MINNESOTA STATE

