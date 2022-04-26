Back to showers on Thursday

A large-scale storm system will keep our cool & soggy pattern in place as we go through the weekend. The good news is, we won't see too much trouble out of this storm system, other than another soaking rain, along with a few rumbles of thunder. If you were hosting or planning on going to any garage sales this weekend, Friday really looks to be the better days, as the rain will be pretty on & off, heavy at times even, on Saturday. As mentioned, any storms we see Saturday will remain below severe limits, however, a brief strong wind gust and possibly some small hail will be possible at times, along with the pockets of heavy rain. Once the rain clears out Sunday (Happy May!), we are staying cool, in the lower 50s. Even though temps are below-average through the weekend, we are warm enough where we **WON'T** see any snow!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO