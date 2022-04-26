ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Older adults shouldn't start a routine of daily aspirin, task force says

By Allison Aubrey
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RBgjC_0fL6LDuy00

New guidance from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force says people over the age of 60 should not start taking daily, low-dose aspirin to prevent cardiovascular events like heart attacks or strokes.

Low-dose aspirin had been a popular prevention measure, but as more evidence has accumulated its benefit has come into question. On Tuesday the task force finalized new recommendations advising against the practice. The task force concludes that initiating daily aspirin in adults 60 years or older has "no net benefit," and increases a person's risk of internal bleeding.

For adults 40 to 59 years of age, a daily aspirin may have a "small net benefit," according to the task force, which sifted through the most recent studies and weighed the benefits and the risks.

"What we found is that compared to older studies, aspirin appears to have less benefit from cardiovascular disease," Dr. John Wong, a physician at Tufts Medical Center and a member of the task force, told NPR in November . "And there's an increasing risk of bleeding as people age," he says.

Whether you choose to take aspirin depends on your cardiovascular risk and should be decided with your doctor, Wong says. And while many people take aspirin safely, it can cause bleeding in the stomach, intestines and brain which can be life-threatening.

There are some important nuances of the guidelines. They don't apply to people who've already had a heart attack or stroke. And they don't tell adults who are currently taking daily aspirin to stop taking it. However the task force does caution that because of increased bleeding risk with age, patients may need to consider stopping daily aspirin use around age 75.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of mortality in the U.S., accounting for more than 1 in 4 deaths. Each year about 600,000 people in the U.S. have a first heart attack and about 600 thousand people experience a first stroke.

The science has changed since the influential medical panel put out its last guidance on taking aspirin to prevent cardiovascular disease in 2016. Dr. Salim Virani, a cardiologist at Baylor College of Medicine, says newer studies are not finding as much of a benefit, in part because people are taking drugs like statins.

"Aspirin's benefit has become marginal because we have these other therapies that reduce the risk of heart attacks or strokes, but the bleeding risk associated with aspirin therapy has persisted," he told NPR in November

If you're wondering what to do about aspirin you currently take, talk to your doctor, said Dr. Demilade Adedinsewo, a cardiologist at the Mayo Clinic.

"This information should just basically make you have a conversation with your physician," she told NPR. "This is not an all-blanket recommendation that everyone on aspirin should stop their aspirin."

Comments / 13

non negotiable
3d ago

My doctor asked me how long have I been taking a low dose aspirin and I said 20 years , He said have you had a heart attack or stroke lately, I said nope, He said keep doing what your doing.

Reply
13
Terri Peacock
3d ago

well if it prevents heart attacks the big pharma makes no money so use your brain. Also when i got covid and was hospitalized my blood was thick like tar and after hydrochloriquine/palanquinal combo it thinned more daily. Hence my opinion of taking a asprin.

Reply
10
Luther Brackeen
3d ago

I've been taking BC powders daily, twice a day, every since I was 50yrs old. I'm now 81. I have a more cognizant memory than my children do. I have classmates who have had stroke, and are in a rest home, who refuse to take aspirin. I don't have cancer anywhere in my body, per the medical staff at the VA. Aspirin not only fights cholesterol, but also cancer.

Reply(3)
6
Related
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aspirin#Drugs#Statins#Tufts Medical Center#Npr
Well+Good

Here’s Why Waking Up To Pee at Night Is a Health Risk—Especially for People Over 65

Occasionally waking up to pee isn't much of a concern. It could mean that you drank a lot of fluids close to your bedtime, or your body is processing alcohol after a night out, and you have more fluids to expel. However, a bladder condition called nocturia involves frequently waking up to pee throughout the night. Nocturia can be caused by factors like drinking a lot of fluids, diuretic medications, heart failure, or under-treated type 2 diabetes. Waking up to pee at night can seem like this pesky annoyance, but one seemingly simple reason experts recommend getting your nocturia under control? Waking to use the bathroom increases your risk of falling, and taking a tumble can have some severe health consequences, especially if you're over the age of 65, says Sean Ormond, MD, a dual board-certified in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Management.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Harmful Side Effects of Marijuana Discovered – Developing Brain Needs Cannabinoid Receptors After Birth

Cannabinoid receptors help the brain’s dopamine system establish key connections after birth, a new mouse study suggests. Doctors warn that marijuana use during pregnancy may have harmful effects on the development of a fetus, in part because the cannabinoid receptors activated by the drug are known be critical for enabling a developing brain to wire up properly. Now, scientists at MIT’s McGovern Institute for Brain Research have learned that cannabinoid receptors’ critical role in brain development does not end at birth.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
shefinds

Everyone Over 50 Should Be Taking These Supplements, According To Doctors

Making sure you follow a diet that ensures you’re getting the nutrients you need can be overwhelming. With as busy as life gets, preparing healthy meals may not be your top priority. However, eating a nutrient dense diet is essential for feeling your best, especially as you age, and it doesn’t have to be cost effective or time consuming! Supplementation is one extremely helpful resource in bridging the gap between what you have and what you need, but with as many vitamins as there are on the market, it can feel impossible to choose what is high quality and right for you. We asked Nature Made Wellness Ambassador Dr. Kameelah Phillips, OB/GYN, what supplements she recommends for supporting your overall wellness, specifically as you age.
NUTRITION
shefinds

4 Fresh Fruits Doctors Swear By To Stop Inflammation

From arthritis to cancer to diabetes, chronic inflammation can have some serious consequences on your overall health. That’s why it’s important to make sure you’re doing everything you can to take care of your body and fight inflammation and its effects as much as possible—and that includes keeping your diet in check!
NUTRITION
psychologytoday.com

Addressing Legitimate Pain: CDC's New Opioid Guidelines

Opioids are often deemed problematic because of their high addiction potential and devastating overdose rate. The new opioid guidelines aim to balance the necessary use of opioids for patients with severe pain while limiting potential for abuse. The opioid crisis continued despite the 2016 CDC guidelines because many patients in...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Mineral supplement could stop fatty liver disease progression

Results from a preclinical study add new evidence that a multi-mineral dietary supplement known as Aquamin could be a simple and effective way to reduce the long-term health consequences of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Aquamin, which is derived from calcified red marine algae, is rich in calcium, magnesium and 72 other minerals and trace elements.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Eggs—It Causes Indigestion!

Eggs, as you may very well know, are one of the most versatile foods out there with a wide array of health benefits due to protein and vitamin contents. One common mistake many of us make, health experts explain, involves adding fattening or high-calorie ingredients to our eggs for flavor, which we might end up regretting later if we frequently suffer from indigestion. We checked in with nutritionists and asked which ingredient, in their opinion, is the worst for causing indigestion and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Alisha Temples, MS, CNS, LDN, licensed nutritionist, Lisa Jacobsen, FDN-P, FNLP, functional nutrition practitioner, and Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert.
NUTRITION
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
75K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy