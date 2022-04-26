ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, OH

Former Allen County home targeted for demo

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RVEDx_0fL6Kef600
The long-vacant Allen County Home on Ada Road in Bath Township will be razed with money from a state grant, officials announced Tuesday. David Trinko | The Lima News

BATH TOWNSHIP — An “eyesore” along state Route 81 east of Lima could become a much-needed market-rate housing project, thanks to a state grant announced Tuesday.

The former Allen County Home, 3125 Ada Road, received a $710,000 grant from Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program. That will remove asbestos, demolish the structure and prepare the property for redevelopment, possibly for apartments and single-family homes in Bath Township.

“We do believe this area has a lot of opportunities afforded to it if we can take care of the blight that we currently have,” Bath Township Trustee Brad Baxter said. “There has been some development interest in the area.”

Allen County also received a $200,000 grant for an environmental assessment of 50 acres at the former Republic Creosote Company and Reilly Tar and Chemical operations. Van Wert County received a $300,000 grant for asbestos abatement on 52 downtown properties as part of its Van Wert Forward revitalization project.

In all, the state announced $60 million in grants to communities statewide for cleanup and assessment projects Tuesday. Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Lydia Mihalik, the director of the Ohio Department of Development, divided up the state Tuesday to make the announcements.

“We’re trying to help our communities with barriers that exist for the development,” said Mihalik, who visited Lima on Tuesday to deliver the news. “You’re spot on on the housing piece. Housing has become top of mind working across the state. It’s a key component in our economic development strategy.”

The projects were submitted by the Allen Economic Development Group through the Port Authority of Allen County. It’s exciting to help reshape Bath Township, said Dave Stratton, president of AEDG.

“This property is sitting right across from a beautiful reservoir,” Stratton said, “so if you’re sitting there you could picture townhouses. You could picture single-family dwellings, what transitionally could take place there. The first question is, ‘How do you get rid of the blight?’ And that’s how you all are helping.”

The eight-acre lot holds the Allen County Home, a 62,000 square foot building that operated as a nursing home to serve the indigent from 1958 through 1993. It was leased to a private healthcare company through 2007 before briefly being used as private housing for the nearby campus of The Ohio State University-Lima.

It’s been vacant since 2010, with thieves taking any copper out of the building and vandals breaking windows and putting graffiti on the property. The roof has fallen in on the structure as well, leaving the structure irreparable. There’s also 70 acres of farmland and a woods owned by the county in its location next to Ottawa Metro Park.

“It’s a beautiful, beautiful area,” Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan said. “… We’re excited for that. It’s with the state’s assistance that we’re going to be able to get this done.”

The second funded project in Allen County will be used to complete an environmental study on a 57-acre site at 1403 Neubrecht Road, Lima. The facility operated from 1938 to 1972, using creosote oil to preserve wood for railroad ties, pilings and telephone poles.

Assessment work will include an asbestos survey, lead-based paint survey, geophysical survey, soil boring and monitoring wells. While some of the property is being used for office space, storage and a construction company, more of it could be used after the site is potentially cleaned.

Reach David Trinko at 567-242-0467 or on Twitter @Lima_Trinko.

Comments / 1

Related
100.7 WITL

Why Is This Neighborhood In Ohio Completely Abandoned?

This seems like something straight out of a horror film but there is a neighborhood in Whitehall, Ohio that is completely abandoned. Like...completely, to the point that there are dozens of houses sitting totally empty in an almost Silent Hill vibe. My Lens Adventures made a post on Facebook showing their documentation of their first experience checking this place out. One woman who was a former resident couldn't believe the state they were in:
WHITEHALL, OH
The Lima News

Putnam County ranked 5th healthiest in Ohio

OTTAWA — Putnam County was ranked the fifth healthiest county in Ohio in the 2022 County Health Rankings report, earning high marks for quality of life, health behaviors and favorable social and economic factors that lead to good health. The annual report, which measures a variety of health outcomes...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima to bid on former Roxy Bar lot

LIMA — Lima Council motioned on Monday to allow the city to purchase a N. Elizabeth Street lot that was once home to Roxy Food & Spirits, which was demolished in 2020 after a fire destroyed the 100-year-old property. The city is expected to bid on the property at...
LIMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Bath Township, OH
County
Allen County, OH
Lima, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
City
Lima, OH
Allen County, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Real Estate
Lima, OH
Government
Allen County, OH
Government
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Tobby M. Smith, Columbus Grove, and Christina D. Harwell, Decatur, Texas, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married July 20, 2013, in Columbus Grove and have no children. David J. Bauman, Bluffton, was granted a divorce from Misty D. Bauman, Pandora. They were married Oct. 24, 1998, in...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Sandusky Register

$40-an-hour jobs come to Fremont

FREMONT — MasTec Inc. is the new occupant of 800 Hagerty Drive in Fremont. The business will create 40 new jobs with aerial and underground labor positions starting at $20 an hour and experienced linemen making up to $35 to $40 an hour. MasTec serves the telecommunications industry, which...
FREMONT, OH
WLWT 5

Largest Indiana antique market returning at Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Indiana's largest antique and vintage market kicks off this weekend at the Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds. The market is in its 37th year and has become a popular destination for collectors and thrifters. The market will feature 200 vendors covering five acres at each monthly market selling furniture,...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Baxter
Person
Mike Dewine
WOWK 13 News

More Ohioans could become eligible for medical marijuana under Senate bill

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – A Republican lawmaker’s efforts to overhaul Ohio’s medical marijuana program and expand the number of Ohioans eligible for a cannabis prescription was put to the test Wednesday. The House Government Oversight Committee held its fourth hearing on Senate Bill 261, introduced by Sen. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City), to streamline the process […]
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Skyline Chili suing suppliers over $1.1 million project

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Fairfield-headquartered Skyline Chili Inc. has filed a lawsuit against two Cincinnati vendors that took on a major construction project for the company, one that it claims has never become operational. Skyline on April 14 filed a lawsuit in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court against Advanced...
CINCINNATI, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Daniele Romaioli, 41, of Townplace Suites, 906 S Leonard Ave Rm 215, Lima, found guilty of physical control. Sentence: 10 days jail. 10 days suspended. $1000 fine. Robert Rosenbrook, 40, of 543 W Elm St, Lima, pleaded guilty to found guilty of resisting arrest. Sentence: 30 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine.
LIMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Asbestos Abatement#Bath Township Trustee#Republic Creosote Company#Chemical
The Lima News

AG’s office dismisses probe against VW County officials

VAN WERT — The Special Prosecutions section of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office has completed a review of allegations against than a dozen current and former Van Wert County employees and office-holders and has determined those officials did not violate state statutes pertaining to child support collection and enforcement.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Meijer opens 2 NE Ohio supercenters

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Meijer opened supercenters today in Brunswick and Canton’s Jackson Township. The 155,000-square-foot stores are at 3800 Center Road, Brunswick, about a mile west of Interstate-71, and 4866 Fulton Dr. NW, Canton. The stores feature digital shopping platforms, including Shop & Scan, which allows customers to...
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

Mills Park Hotel sold to employee, spouse

The Mills Park Hotel, located at 321 Xenia Avenue, in downtown Yellow Springs, Ohio, modeled after the 19th Century home of William Mills (1814-1879), an early settler who first came to Yellow Springs in 1827. While the original home no longer exists, every attempt was made to incorporate its charm and style into the hotel.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WHIO Dayton

Sheetz announces expansion to Dayton market

A Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain has announced plans to open about 20 new locations in the Dayton area over the next 5 years. Sheetz said it hopes to open its first area location in 2024, according to a statement from the company. “We are thrilled to continue our...
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

New trial eyed for Lima man after attorney’s death

LIMA — A Lima man convicted earlier this month by an Allen County jury of trafficking in cocaine and other charges will likely seek a new trial after his former lawyer died by suicide last week amid allegations of improprieties. The body of Denise Demmitt was discovered by officers...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Gun show scheduled at Allen County Fairgrounds

LIMA — Tri-State Gun Collectors, Inc. will hold a gun show starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8 at the Allen County Fairgrounds, 2750 Harding Highway, Lima. The shows will offer more than 400 tables of modern and antique guns, edged weapons, and sportsmen equipment.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
6K+
Followers
156
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy