Former Allen County home targeted for demo

The long-vacant Allen County Home on Ada Road in Bath Township will be razed with money from a state grant, officials announced Tuesday. David Trinko | The Lima News

BATH TOWNSHIP — An “eyesore” along state Route 81 east of Lima could become a much-needed market-rate housing project, thanks to a state grant announced Tuesday.

The former Allen County Home, 3125 Ada Road, received a $710,000 grant from Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program. That will remove asbestos, demolish the structure and prepare the property for redevelopment, possibly for apartments and single-family homes in Bath Township.

“We do believe this area has a lot of opportunities afforded to it if we can take care of the blight that we currently have,” Bath Township Trustee Brad Baxter said. “There has been some development interest in the area.”

Allen County also received a $200,000 grant for an environmental assessment of 50 acres at the former Republic Creosote Company and Reilly Tar and Chemical operations. Van Wert County received a $300,000 grant for asbestos abatement on 52 downtown properties as part of its Van Wert Forward revitalization project.

In all, the state announced $60 million in grants to communities statewide for cleanup and assessment projects Tuesday. Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Lydia Mihalik, the director of the Ohio Department of Development, divided up the state Tuesday to make the announcements.

“We’re trying to help our communities with barriers that exist for the development,” said Mihalik, who visited Lima on Tuesday to deliver the news. “You’re spot on on the housing piece. Housing has become top of mind working across the state. It’s a key component in our economic development strategy.”

The projects were submitted by the Allen Economic Development Group through the Port Authority of Allen County. It’s exciting to help reshape Bath Township, said Dave Stratton, president of AEDG.

“This property is sitting right across from a beautiful reservoir,” Stratton said, “so if you’re sitting there you could picture townhouses. You could picture single-family dwellings, what transitionally could take place there. The first question is, ‘How do you get rid of the blight?’ And that’s how you all are helping.”

The eight-acre lot holds the Allen County Home, a 62,000 square foot building that operated as a nursing home to serve the indigent from 1958 through 1993. It was leased to a private healthcare company through 2007 before briefly being used as private housing for the nearby campus of The Ohio State University-Lima.

It’s been vacant since 2010, with thieves taking any copper out of the building and vandals breaking windows and putting graffiti on the property. The roof has fallen in on the structure as well, leaving the structure irreparable. There’s also 70 acres of farmland and a woods owned by the county in its location next to Ottawa Metro Park.

“It’s a beautiful, beautiful area,” Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan said. “… We’re excited for that. It’s with the state’s assistance that we’re going to be able to get this done.”

The second funded project in Allen County will be used to complete an environmental study on a 57-acre site at 1403 Neubrecht Road, Lima. The facility operated from 1938 to 1972, using creosote oil to preserve wood for railroad ties, pilings and telephone poles.

Assessment work will include an asbestos survey, lead-based paint survey, geophysical survey, soil boring and monitoring wells. While some of the property is being used for office space, storage and a construction company, more of it could be used after the site is potentially cleaned.

Reach David Trinko at 567-242-0467 or on Twitter @Lima_Trinko.