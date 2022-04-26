Local Football Player Defies Odds, Forges Own Path Ahead Of NFL Draft

We all love the underdog story. Someone defying the odds to make their dreams come true, and Darius Hawkins is that story

“You can make it from anywhere it doesn’t matter what you do or how you do it you can make it if you just stick to the grind and hustle,” said Hawkins.

When Daris Hawkins graduated from Douglas High School in 2017, he wasn’t a highly sought-after football player, in fact there wasn’t much interest at all for his talents.

“They were just kind of like talking to me and just kind of like giving you the story they give every recruit, like we’ll be looking at you and bringing me up on visits but not really interested in me,” said Hawkins

He played two years of junior college football, got his degree and transferred to Prairie View A&M.

“I thank God for letting me go that route because it gave me a grind and a hustle that I found and I have just been working hard ever since, kind of like the underdog story,” said Hawkins.

Darius received his degree from Prairie View and after that played a year at UCO, never losing focus of his NFL dreams. But first he needed an agent.

“I reached out to every agent in Texas and a lot of them told me no, a lot of them interviewed me, a lot of them said you’re coming from a small school, your chances are very slim, so I don’t want to take a shot on you,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins did finally secure an agent and worked out at Prairie View’s pro day.

“I went out there and put up a 4.39 twice, I ran it twice, back-to-back, and I jumped a forty in vertical, and I jumped a ten broad jump with fourteen on the bench,” said Hawkins.

And what does all that really mean?

“They call it freakish numbers,” said Hawkins.

His stats and video have now been sent to every team in the NFL.

“The commitment, the level of work he’s put in. he’s what someone is going to be looking for,” said former sports agent Bill Altstatt.

“I talked to a couple of people in the league that are higher up and they have a very good understanding as to who he is,” said Altstatt.

And how will Darius feel to hear his name called in the draft.

“I don’t know what may happen, like if I’ll just cry or how excited I’ll be but I know I won’t be able to complete a sentence for a little bit after they call me,” said Hawkins.

The draft starts this Thursday and Darius’ name probably won’t get called in that first or second round, but he’s optimistic and says all he needs is a chance to prove himself.

If Darius isn’t drafted, he will still be eligible to be invited to summer camps by NFL teams.