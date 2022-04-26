ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Photos show aftermath of 3rd alarm fire in Myrtle Beach

By Tyler Jeski
wpde.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue crews are battling a fire on Arezzo Way in the Tuscany Community Tuesday night. Officials said the two-alarm fire started just...

wpde.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Crash in Florence ends with car on fire, 2 taken to hospital

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning in Florence after two cars collided and one of them caught fire, police said. Florence police said a red Ford Focus had a brake problem while headed east on Pamplico Highway. The driver swerved through a convenience store parking lot to avoid […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach police planning for Memorial Day weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department is working on a safety plan for Memorial Day. Planning for the holiday started as soon as last year’s Memorial Day weekend ended. Police said they’ve listened to the community and business partners when putting together this year’s plan.  Right now, several hundred officers are […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Accidents
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
Horry County, SC
Accidents
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuscany#Fire Rescue#House Fire#Arezzo#Hcfr#The American Red Cross
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Chip Chick

13 Years Ago, This 17-Year-Old Went Missing On Her Spring Break

Spring break is supposed to be a time to kick back and have fun with your friends while taking a break from your schoolwork, and that's just what 17-year-old Brittanee Marie Drexel intended to do 13 years ago. Brittanee was from the Rochester area in New York, and she packed up her bags, hopped in the car with some of her friends, and made the long drive down to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to have some fun. Brittanee's mom Dawn had not thought this trip was a good idea, and she told Brittanee she was not allowed to go, but Brittanee didn't want to miss out...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs man killed after 3 shot near Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead and two others wounded after a shooting early Wednesday near Murrells Inlet, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. Jim Thomas, 76, was identified by the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office as the person who died. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office also […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WBTW News13

Fire temporarily closes Myrtle Beach SkyWheel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The SkyWheel in Myrtle Beach will be temporarily closed while crews make repairs following a fire, the attraction announced Friday morning. The fire damaged the loading deck and a nearby gondola, according to a social media post from the SkyWheel. Crew members were not on the site at the time. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
CBS San Francisco

Two Die After Vehicle Crashes Into Ocean At Pescadero State Beach

PESCADRO STATE BEACH (CBS SF) — At least two people have died and a desperate search was on for possible third victim early Saturday in the waters off Pescadero State Beach along the San Mateo County coast. Cal Fire’s San Mateo – Santa Cruz Unit tweeted early Saturday morning that its crews had responded to the beach located alongside Highway 1 south of Half Moon Bay. Upon arrival, the crews found the heavily battered vehicle in the water at the base of the cliffs. Two victims were located and declared dead at the scene. The Coast Guard and other first responders were searching for a possible third victim. The identity of the victims was not released as the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office was notifying the next of kin. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
WMBF

Exploring the beauty of the coast at Myrtle Beach State Park

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sometimes a trip outdoors is just what the doctor ordered. Located in the heart of Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach State Park is a nice escape from the hustle and bustle. We loved learning about the history, taking you to some places you may have never...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy