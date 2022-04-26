ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get On The Clock with 4 News Now and the NFL Draft

By Keith Osso
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — The NFL Draft begins Thursday on KXLY ABC 4, and we will be getting you ready and keeping you up to date all week long as it’s a huge weekend for the Seahawks and a handful of local draft hopefuls.

Join us as we break down what goes into the draft for NFL teams with former General Manager of the Saints and Dolphins; Randy Mueller.  We will take you behind the scenes with some former Cougars and their experience of the pre-draft process.  We will also take a look at the Seahawks draft in what is one of the most important weekends in a decade.

Be informed, be current, and enjoy the NFL Draft as 4 News Now gets you On The Clock.

