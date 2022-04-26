ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

2nd Amendment lawsuit filed against San Jose over gun ordinance

By Amy Larson
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wHmz8_0fL6JnZQ00

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Attorneys filed a lawsuit against San Jose claiming the city’s new gun owner ordinance violates its residents’ Second Amendment rights.

Attorneys representing the Firearms Policy Coalition filed the complaint, Glass vs. City of San Jose , in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California this week.

San Jose is the first city in the nation to require gun owners to pay a yearly fee and carry liability insurance.

The lawsuit challenges the legality of San Jose’s ordinance. FPC attorneys argued that the mandate violates both the First and Second Amendments of the U.S. Constitution.

San Jose’s gun owner insurance requirement is a “demonstrable attack” on Americans’ right to keep and bear arms, said FPC vice president of programs Adam Kraut.

“Governments cannot run roughshod over the constitutional rights of their people simply because they do not care for the rights they choose to exercise,” Kraut said.

FPC’s lawsuit seeks a judgment declaring the ordinance unconstitutional to prevent the city from enforcing it.

FPC attorneys asserted that the ordinance will not improve public safety, nor reduce gun violence.

“It will only burden those who already follow all firearm laws. Even city officials admit that, ‘of course, criminals won’t obey insurance or fee mandates,'” the lawsuit states.

“It is unfathomable to think that the elected officials of San Jose believed such an ordinance would survive a constitutional challenge, particularly when they admit that criminals will not obey the mandates contained within, leaving only the peaceable people of San Jose to be burdened by the ineptness of its government,” Kraut said.

The lawsuit also argues that the city’s annual fee violates the First Amendment.

“The ordinance directs the City Manager to designate a nonprofit organization that will spend firearm owners’ money on ‘programs and initiatives’ to ‘mitigate’ the supposed ‘risk’ of the ‘possession of firearms…’ The fee provision thus forces firearm owners to associate with an organization of the city’s choosing,” the lawsuit states.

Mayor Sam Liccardo was a strong advocate for his city’s gun owner ordinance.

“While the Second Amendment protects the right to bear arms, it does not require taxpayers to subsidize gun ownership. We won’t magically end gun violence, but we will stop paying for it. We can also better care for its victims, and reduce gun-related injuries and death through sensible interventions,” Liccardo said.

Over the past five years, gun ownership increased 55.3 percent, leading to an estimated 50,000 – 55,000 households in San Jose that own guns.

According to city leaders, possessing a gun at home doubles the risk that family members will become a victim of homicide, and triples the risk of suicide.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs include Bradley A. Benbrook and Stephen M. Duvernay of Benbrook Law Group, and David H. Thompson, Peter A. Patterson, and Joseph O. Masterman of Cooper & Kirk, PLLC.

Firearms Policy Coalition said its organization’s goal is for “maximal human liberty” and to “protect and defend the People’s fundamental rights, fight to advance individual liberty, and restore freedom.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 10

Mark Gullerud
3d ago

I should say, San Jose's gun law fee is a violation of second amendment law. Why should gun owners pay a fee for a right that is guaranteed under the constitution?

Reply(5)
14
Related
San José Spotlight

San Jose wants hundreds of short-term homes, only 76 in the pipeline

San Jose has a lofty goal to triple its number of temporary homes by the end of this year, but progress is slow as the city has only broken ground on one development so far. Last September, Mayor Sam Liccardo and several city councilmembers introduced a plan called “Compassionate San Jose—Bold Housing Solutions” with the... The post San Jose wants hundreds of short-term homes, only 76 in the pipeline appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
State
California State
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
KRON4 News

No bail for San Jose kidnap suspects, judge says

(KRON) — Attorneys for the two defendants accused of kidnapping a 3-month-old baby from a San Jose apartment on Monday requested bail in a court appearance Friday but were denied by the presiding judge. The judge left it at no bail and all parties are expected to be back in court on May 12 to […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
SFGate

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries, police said Wednesday. Yesenia Ramirez, 43, had...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Liccardo
KRON4 News

2 charged in Union City homicide

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were charged by Alameda County prosecutors Wednesday in connection to a Union City homicide. The homicide occurred around 2 a.m. April 9 in the area of Eric Court and Kenita Way. Police officers found a 43-year-old Union City resident, Karim Zepeda Martinez, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Martinez […]
UNION CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2nd Amendment#Guns#Gun Violence#Second Amendment#District Court#Americans#Fpc#Governments
KEYT

Kidnapped California baby found and 3 suspects detained

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 3-month-old baby who was kidnapped from his San Francisco Bay Area home has been found and authorities said that three suspects have been detained. The San Jose Police Department said on Twitter Tuesday that little Brandon Cuellar was taken to a hospital as a precaution but did not disclose where he was found. The announcement came after police told reporters that the woman was detained because of inconsistencies in her statements to police . Authorities did not identify the woman and did not say if she was one of the three suspects.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose mayoral election expects low voter turnout

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Candidates running for mayor in San Jose, are facing off in a debate Wednesday evening at the SAP center. The city will need to elect a new mayor in June after mayor Sam Liccardo concludes his second and final term. However, city officials say as the city has grown in […]
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
KRON4 News

Oakland Police seek to end federal oversight

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is inching closer towards ending federal oversight that’s lasted 20 years as a result of multiple scandals, beatings and more. Wednesday, a federal judge said that he plans to issue an order in the next week that will lay out what the department can expect over the […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Strict rules at San Jose flea market drive out vendors

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Behind the colorful booths, lively music and tantalizing smells of local Mexican foods at the San Jose Flea Market are tears and heartache. Vendors greet patrons with a smile but mask a world of pain and anxiety many are feeling regarding future development. A 2021 San Jose City Council vote allowed flea market operators to move forward with developing and selling the land the 62-year-old market sits on, leaving the market's future uncertain.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy