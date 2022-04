A Texan restaurant chain called Hard Eight BBQ shelled out an $867,572 settlement after the Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found it guilty of wage theft. In a news brief, the division explained that because the barbecue chain used to include managers in its tip pool, its non-manager workers did not receive all the tips to which they were entitled. On top of that, Hard Eight BBQ neglected to pay both tipped workers and managers the proper time and a half overtime rate.

