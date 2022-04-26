ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Honoring Sgt. Nick Risner

WHNT-TV
 3 days ago

Local and state officials joined together to honor a fallen officer in Sheffield. Three Huntsville Schools Make List of Top Alabama …....

whnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT-TV

Families of Murder Victims Protest Split Sentence Law

Family members of young murder victims gathered outside the Madison County courthouse to protest the split sentence law. Families of Murder Victims Protest Split Sentence …. Huntsville City Council Talks About Joe Davis Stadium. Three Huntsville Schools Make List of Top Alabama …. President Biden Visits Lockheed Martin in Troy.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Attorney: Sgt. Nick Risner’s accused killer’s plea may save his life – even if found guilty

The man accused of killing a Sheffield Police officer and another man pleaded not guilty to all charges Thursday. Tensions were high inside the Colbert County Courthouse as all eyes were on Brian Martin. He stood at the defense table with his handcuffed hands in front of him. He was freshly shaven with a white goatee, but with no expression on his face as prosecutors read the list of charges against him.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Decatur, AL
City
Sheffield, AL
Sheffield, AL
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An escaped inmate from Alabama was captured in DeFuniak Springs on Thursday. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office K9 Team and K9 Lulu found the inmate in a wooded area off of Old Landfill Road in DeFuniak Springs, according to a WCSO Facebook post. Sheriff’s...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confederate Memorial Day#Signing Day#School Board#Voter Registration#Pac#Troy Alabama Changes
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
MilitaryTimes

Soldier killed, 2 hurt in Joint Base Lewis-McChord training accident

A junior soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, died Monday and two more were injured in a single-vehicle accident during a training exercise, a division spokesperson said. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, from Dover, Delaware, was killed in the Yakima Training Area mishap, according a release...
DOVER, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSFA

Corrections department: Escaped murderer was not on work-release

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is offering some clarification as to why an inmate who escaped while serving a 99-year prison sentence for a murder conviction was allowed to be on work-release instead of behind bars. On Friday, nearly a week after the escape, an ADOC...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WAAY-TV

Lauderdale County town loses post office

One Lauderdale County town no longer has its post office. The post office in St. Florian shut down last week. The postal service lost its lease to operate the facility inside First Southern Bank. The postal service says it is willing to work with local businesses to explore viable options...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy