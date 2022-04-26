ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

A reminder to be smart about what you plant this time of year

By Nathan Santo Domingo
cbs2iowa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother cold night ahead for eastern Iowa as we head into Wednesday. Temperatures will once again dip near or below freezing, meaning it's another night to protect sensitive plants. Iowa farmers and gardeners are certainly no stranger to the cold at this time of year. Typically, this time of...

cbs2iowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOEL 950 AM

Friendly Reminder If You’re Feeding Birds in Iowa; Please Stop

Spring is here. Tulips and daffodils have sprouted and birds have begun nesting. If you're a bird lover, it's only natural for you to want to feed them. As much as I hate to say this, we need to stop. At least stop feeding the birds until the end of May. That's what the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is telling us.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Cooler temperatures are causing headache for Iowa farmers

RADCLIFFE, Iowa — Spring started five weeks ago in Iowa, but it sure doesn't feel like it. The cold and rainy weather is becoming a challenge for many local farmers. The ideal soil for planting should be dry and ground temperatures should be around 50 degrees. With most of the lows being below 40 degrees lately, the ground is still a bit too chilly to start planting.
RADCLIFFE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Does the Most Popular Liquor in Iowa Surprise You?

If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. For many of us in Iowa, we've resolved to drink less in 2022. Myself included. That said, there are still evenings I want to have a spirit or two, and I know what my go-to is. I won't give that info just yet as, I happen to have the same favorite booze as the state of Iowa.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Axios Des Moines

Yes, Iowa, April has been really windy

Feeling winded? Iowa gusts have been a bit fiercer than normal this last month.Why it matters: It's hard to enjoy those rare, amicable Midwest spring days when the wind is trying push you all the way to Chicago. State of play: The average wind speed at Des Moines Airport has been 12.4 miles per hour so far this year, said Andrew Ansorge, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines.That speed is on the higher end of a 30-year analysis, Ansorge said.April, which is typically one of the state's windiest months, saw five wind advisories and one warning this year. There weren't any in 2021.Yes, but: While the speeds have ticked up a little this year, winds haven't strayed far enough to cause any alarm. The last time the winds were this bad was in 2016, so pretty recently, Ansorge said.Wind will it stop? Not soon. It's expected to pick up again at the end of the week.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Severe threat is waning in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Thunderstorms widespread through the overnight, some storms may be strong. With the low pressure over us Saturday and Sunday we don’t see a lot of sunshine, but it won’t be a washout either. Highest chances for some rain...
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Why Is It So Windy This Spring In Iowa?

If you had a nickel for every time you heard the phrase "it wouldn't be so bad if it wasn't for the wind" you'd probably have enough nickels to buy Twitter. Maybe not... but I bet you'd be able to buy a sandwich somewhere. The National Weather Service in Iowa...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Tulips begin to bloom ahead of Pella Tulip Festival

Hy-Vee Dietitian Julie Gallagher joins us to talk about the importance of hydration. FDA approves Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 for babies. The FDA approved 'Remdesivir' to treat COVID in patients as young as 28 days old. Student of the Month: Marcelle Strait. Updated: 8 hours ago. The KCRG-TV9 Student of...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Flower Shop And
KCCI.com

Showers, thunderstorms on the way in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Numerous rounds of thunderstorms and showers starting Thursday and continuing into Saturday. Look for a widespread 1-2” of rain with locally higher amounts in stronger thunderstorms, which may cause flooding. Drying out, but staying mainly cloudy to end the...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

'We are so thin and run ragged': Iowa restaurant struggles to keep up with demand

BROOKLYN, Iowa (KCRG) — Jason Jasnous started his ownership of the Classic Deli in Brooklyn shortly before the pandemic. As with many business owners, it was a major setback no one could have predicted. But now that public places everywhere are seeing safety-related restrictions lessen, the challenges for the Jasnous’ are still just as strong.
WHO 13

Sink hole opens at Des Moines shopping center

DES MOINES, Iowa- A sinkhole was discovered behind Hy-Vee at the Uptown Shopping Center at 42nd Street and University in Des Moines on Wednesday. The owner of the building was resurfacing the pavement when a machine fell through the concrete, which resulted in a 10 foot deep sinkhole, exposing the foundation of the building and […]
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy