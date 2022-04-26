ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso leaders rally around old Kress ‘five and dime’ store building

By Julian Resendiz
Border Report
Border Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EMqFs_0fL6ITyP00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Joe Molinar remembers words his mother would say that filled him with joy.

Vamos a la Kress . That’s all she had to say. You would get all dressed up, you went on the bus, and you went Downtown,” he said. “You went to the Kress to eat that cheeseburger, to get that side of fries with unlimited ketchup and follow that with an ice cream sundae or soda. It was a joy. An absolute adventure.”

The S.H. Kress & Co. “five and dime” store in Downtown El Paso closed decades ago, but its abandoned building is about to get new life. City officials believe it can play a key role in the area’s economic development and on Tuesday voted to grant its new owners $2.1 million in tax rebates.

In exchange, Franklin Mountain Investments promised to invest $18.4 million and turn the building into a retail, food, and entertainment center within walking distance of hotels and entertainment venues.

“We consider the Kress to be a significant historical asset for El Paso. We have developed a transformation plan that retains the design, architecture, and great history of that building, and want it to serve as a venue that will continue the renaissance of Downtown El Paso,” said Paul L. Foster, Franklin Mountain Investments CEO. “Kress will become a destination that both tourists and residents will enjoy.”

The company is aware of the building’s place in El Paso lore and has filed paperwork to have it declared a historical building. It’s vowed to retain not only the original architecture but one of the iconic features of the Kress: the soda fountain that brings back memories to residents like Molinar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tGfMY_0fL6ITyP00
The Kress building in Downtown El Paso, Texas. (KTSM photo)

The city in the past 10 years has green-lighted 28 private-public partnerships that have helped revitalize five historic buildings and brought about $188 million in investment in the Downtown area, said Economic and International Development Director Elizabeth Triggs.

Those projects have added 600 hotel rooms, which help attract conventions, she said. Plans for the Kress building include retail stores and a food court on the first floor, meeting and event space on the second floor and a spa in the basement connected by a tunnel to the flagship Plaza Hotel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xJohV_0fL6ITyP00
El Paso City Rep. Joe Molinar

City councilors like Molinar had no trouble endorsing the incentives, which they approved on an 8-0 vote. They were sold on the economics but couldn’t help bringing out fond family memories associated with the Kress.

“My great-grandmother lived in Juarez (Mexico), so she would cross the bridge to El Paso every day and hang out at the stores at the Kress building all day long to enjoy the air-conditioning because there wasn’t anywhere she lived,” said City Rep. Claudia Lizette Rodriguez.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

Mayor Oscar Leeser also was overcome by nostalgia.

“I used to sell ladies’ shoes at the Baker’s across the street. We walked across the street and have a dollar breakfast every day,” Leeser said. “A flour tortilla, frijoles (beans) and hot dog with mustard. It brings a lot of memories not just for the council, but just about anybody you talk to.”

El Paso County earlier approved tax rebates of $415,000 for the project.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Women slain inside ‘Santa Muerte’ shrine in Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Police in Oaxaca, Mexico, are investigating a deadly attack against three women inside a shrine to the Santa Muerte – an icon often worshiped by drug traffickers. The Wednesday attack in the town of Ejutla claimed the lives of two women ages...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Which New Mexico cities sold the most cannabis?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You might have already heard that the first weekend of retail recreational cannabis sales brought more than $3.5 million in purchases. But which communities had the most cannabis customers? Across New Mexico, buyers made nearly 58,000 adult-use cannabis purchases from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3. Now, new data from the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Society
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Society
City
Kress, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Government
El Paso, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Buildings#Five And Dime#Vamos#The S H Kress
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
RUIDOSO, NM
ABC Big 2 News

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Identified: Texas National Guard soldier who presumably drowned in the Rio Grande River is 22-year-old Bishop Evans who died trying to save two migrants suspected of drug trafficking – and his body still isn't recovered

The Texas National Guard soldier who died trying to save alleged drug smugglers in the Rio Grande River was identified Sunday as Specialist Bishop E. Evans, 22, from Arlington, Texas. The search is still underway for Evans' body after he presumably drowned Friday after jumping in the water diving Texas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
News Break
Politics
Place
Mexico City
KRQE News 13

New Mexico communities at greatest risk of a wildfire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve been in New Mexico during wildfire season, you know the all-too-familiar smell of smoke in the air and the sound of fire trucks racing to the scene of another New Mexico wildfire. You probably remember fires in the Jemez mountains, blazes near Ruidoso, or flames in the Albuquerque foothills in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Mexico

PECOS – Mexican authorities have arrested one of Texas' Top Ten Most Wanted Sex Offenders. Braulio Davila-Luna has been arrested by Mexican authorities after information from a tipster was given. Davila-Luna was turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety at the point of entry in Del Rio, Texas. He was then extradited to the Pecos County Jail. Davila-Luna was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and was listed on the Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Sex Offenders list in March.
DEL RIO, TX
KXRM

Here’s what fires are burning and where

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more. Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21’s previous coverage. Fort Lyon Fire Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
Border Report

‘This is a tragedy’: House Republicans denounce Biden policies after touring South Texas border

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- A Republican congressional delegation of 10 House members, including GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, toured the South Texas border on Monday and held a news conference on the banks of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass and urged the Biden administration not to repeal Title 42 next month. Their tour came the same day that the Texas Military Department announced it had recovered the body of Texas National Guard Specialist Bishop E. Evans who went missing and drowned Friday in Eagle Pass after jumping into the river to assist migrants who appeared to be in trouble.
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

Gathering of Nations coming to Albuquerque this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The world’s largest powwow is back in person. The 39th Gathering of Nations will feature Native dancing, singing, arts, and more. The three-day event will begin on April 28 through 30 at Tingley Coliseum. The event will bring together about 300 different tribes represented from all around North America, Canada, and Mexico […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
B93

Five Reasons NOT To Move To Texas

I could probably name 10 reasons off the top of my head why you should move to Texas. Having been born and raised here, I am obviously biased but I love it here. I wouldn't think there would be anything about living in our Lone Star state, but those not familiar with the second-largest state in the country might beg to differ. Including this guy. I came across his YouTube video where he lists reasons why you would not want to move here.
TEXAS STATE
Border Report

Border Report

3K+
Followers
723
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy