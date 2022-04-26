ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, DE

Jimmie Allen Announces Second-Annual Bettie James Festival

By Carena Liptak
 3 days ago
Jimmie Allen's Bettie James Festival is returning in 2022. For its second year, the event will be held at Hudson Fields in the singer's hometown of Milton, Delaware. Just like the 2021 iteration, the 2022 Bettie James Fest will be headlined by Allen, and it's also the final stop on the...

