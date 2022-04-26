Navient: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) _ Navient Corp. (NAVI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $255 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had net income of $1.67. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 90 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The student loan servicing company posted revenue of $849 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $276 million.

