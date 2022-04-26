ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Navient: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) _ Navient Corp. (NAVI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $255 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had net income of $1.67. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 90 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The student loan servicing company posted revenue of $849 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $276 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NAVI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NAVI

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Buffett invests big chunk of Berkshire Hathaway’s cash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Berkshire Hathaway’s first-quarter earnings fell more than 53% on a large swing on the paper value of its investments, but Warren Buffett found ways to put some of the company’s massive cash pile to work, which will give shareholders something to talk about at Saturday’s annual meeting.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

873K+
Followers
426K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy