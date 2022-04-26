ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears 'will be in the business in moving back' in 2022 NFL Draft, says GM

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EU8Jh_0fL6Htgy00
Jan 31, 2022; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears new general manager Ryan Poles speaks during a press conference. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles knows he has a lot of work to do in his first year on the job after the team finished the 2021 season with a 6-11 record. That could be difficult without a first-round pick, as the team traded away its selection last year as part of the deal to move up and draft quarterback Justin Fields.

Poles says the best strategy for the Bears, then, is to trade down and add more picks.

"I do think we will be in the business -- depending on where it is and what it looks like -- in moving back and trying to create more (draft capital)," Poles said Tuesday, via NFL.com.

Chicago owns a pair of second-round selections, one third-round pick, two fifth-rounders and a sixth-round selection. While Poles says more picks would be nice, he's only willing to make a deal if he believes he isn't sacrificing too much quality by moving down.

"The biggest thing is how many players you have at a certain level, so you can move back and get a quality player at that next spot," Poles said Tuesday, via ChicagoBears.com. "And when you get kicked other picks, that's an additional player. So, where is that pick located at in the draft and can I still get a quality player at that level as well?"

Earlier in the offseason, the Bears made a few cheap additions, signing defensive tackle Justin Jones, cornerback Tavon Young and receiver Byron Pringle. Chicago traded pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers and allowed wide receiver Allen Robinson to join the Los Angeles Rams in free agency.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

This Trade Between Packers and Seahawks Sends Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

DK Metcalf has been at the center of trade talks all off-season long. With Seattle in the middle of a likely rebuild, paying DK Metcalf top of market value wouldn’t make sense for them. Limiting as much future cap hits as possible are what teams who are currently rebuilding try to manage. What these teams also try to do is build up as much draft capital as possible. The Seahawks have already done that with Russell Wilson, however they could double down with DK Metcalf.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos Sign Former Jets, Seahawks Starter

Seven veteran free agents took part in this week's voluntary Denver Broncos minicamp. One emerged with a contract in hand. 9News' Mike Klis reports the Broncos signed cornerback Bless Austin on Wednesday following his three-day tryout. A 2019 sixth-round pick, Austin has 29 games of NFL experience, including 17 starts....
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Packers: Three Wide Receivers to Target in Round Two

The amount of wide receivers that moved in the first round was nothing short of intense. Here is a synopsis: WR Drake London (drafted ATL), WR Garrett Wilson (drafted NYJ), WR Chris Olave (drafted NO), WR Jameson Williams (drafted DET), WR Marquise Brown (traded AZ), WR Jahan Dotson (drafted WAS), WR AJ Brown (traded PHI), WR Treylon Burks (drafted TEN). Due to the amount of trades and wide receivers selected early on, the Packers bolstered their defense. LB Quay Walker and DT Devonte Wyatt from Georgia may very well establish ZERO holes on the Green Bay Packers’ defense.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Kenny Pickett’s Girlfriend Goes Viral During NFL Draft

Kenny Pickett is not at the NFL Draft, as he’s spending the biggest night of his life with friends and family members. The former Pittsburgh quarterback is still waiting to get picked, but he’s expected go in the first round. The former Pittsburgh quarterback is sitting next to...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Is Furious With The Ravens Tonight

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson received an unpleasant surprise tonight when the team traded his best wide receiver during the NFL Draft. The Ravens sent speedster Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and the 100th overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for the 23rd overall pick. Needless to say, this was a shocking move.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Sage Steele’s Comment On Colin Kaepernick Going Viral

On Wednesday, a report from the Wall Street Journal revealed that ESPN anchor Sage Steele is suing the network for “breaching her contract and violating her free-speech rights.”. During an appearance on the “Uncut with Jay Cutler” podcast last year, Steele shared her negative thoughts on ESPN’s COVID-19 vaccine...
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Steelers Drafting A Quarterback

When the time came for the Pittsburgh Steelers to announce their No. 20 overall pick, the team had every quarterback option left at their disposal. Ultimately, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers organization elected to pick up Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett — taking him over Liberty’s highly-touted QB prospect Malik Willis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reacts To Broncos Latest Signing

The Denver Broncos were able to retain two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon III Wednesday. And Russell Wilson, for one, was loving it. “25!!!” the QB tweeted. We got us a stable Broncos! #LetsRide.”. Gordon was extremely productive as one half of the Broncos two-headed backfield last season.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Popculture

Matthew and Kelly Stafford Reveal Devastating Loss

Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly are mourning the loss of a family member. This week, Kelly went to Instagram to announce the death of their dog Marley. In the post, Kelly revealed that Marley "filled Matthew's side of the bed" when he first "left for the NFL." "Why is...
NFL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Bears#2022 Nfl Draft#Rams#American Football#Poles#Nfl Com#Chicagobears Com#The Los Angeles Chargers
The Spun

Look: Jon Gruden’s Comments On Johnny Manziel Going Viral

Johnny Manziel was not drafted until the 22nd pick of the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. If it had been up to Jon Gruden, he would have been taken a lot sooner. Hours before the first round of this year’s draft, an old compilation of Gruden trying to plead his case for Manziel to be picked during the 2014 first round is going viral on Twitter, thanks to Old Takes Exposed.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Insane Throw From Cardinals Outfielder Going Viral

New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme appeared on his way to hitting a triple in Wednesday afternoon’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Dylan Carlson had other ideas. The fly ball initially sailed over Carlson’s head, but the center fielder quickly recovered and fired a missile to third base. It took a perfect throw, clocked at a ridiculous 97.2 mph per MLB’s Twitter page, to tag out Guillorme.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Sports Illustrated Names Steelers’ Worst Draft Pick Ever

The Pittsburgh Steelers are known as one of the most stable organizations in all of sports. A significant portion of their recent success has come from general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin. The latter has never had a losing season and the former is one of the best-drafting GMs in sports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Cowboys LOOK: CeeDee Lamb NFL Draft Girlfriend Video Going Viral

Memorable moments from the NFL Draft? CeeDee Lamb remembers. The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is about to kick off, and some folks are having fun - via the official Twitter Sports page - with video memories. And yes, when the page asked fans to name the most...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Watch: Mets, Cardinals brawl amid HBP controversy

The New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals probably won't be sending each other Christmas cards anytime soon. Less than 24 hours after New York right-hander Chris Bassitt publicly blasted MLB because three more Mets hitters were struck by pitches during Tuesday's 3-0 win at St. Louis, Cardinals righty Miles Mikolas reportedly clapped back and said pitchers should "take some responsibility" rather than blame the alleged questionable quality of baseballs.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

31K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy