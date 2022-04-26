Bears 'will be in the business in moving back' in 2022 NFL Draft, says GM

Jan 31, 2022; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears new general manager Ryan Poles speaks during a press conference. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles knows he has a lot of work to do in his first year on the job after the team finished the 2021 season with a 6-11 record. That could be difficult without a first-round pick, as the team traded away its selection last year as part of the deal to move up and draft quarterback Justin Fields.

Poles says the best strategy for the Bears, then, is to trade down and add more picks.

"I do think we will be in the business -- depending on where it is and what it looks like -- in moving back and trying to create more (draft capital)," Poles said Tuesday, via NFL.com.

Chicago owns a pair of second-round selections, one third-round pick, two fifth-rounders and a sixth-round selection. While Poles says more picks would be nice, he's only willing to make a deal if he believes he isn't sacrificing too much quality by moving down.

"The biggest thing is how many players you have at a certain level, so you can move back and get a quality player at that next spot," Poles said Tuesday, via ChicagoBears.com. "And when you get kicked other picks, that's an additional player. So, where is that pick located at in the draft and can I still get a quality player at that level as well?"

Earlier in the offseason, the Bears made a few cheap additions, signing defensive tackle Justin Jones, cornerback Tavon Young and receiver Byron Pringle. Chicago traded pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers and allowed wide receiver Allen Robinson to join the Los Angeles Rams in free agency.