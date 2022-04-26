ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Are gift registries for kids' birthday parties OK? An etiquette expert weighs in

By Rachel Paula Abrahamson
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to buying gifts for other people’s children there are unwritten rules to follow. No slime, no kinetic sand, and absolutely nothing that makes noise. Battery operated toys? Also very bad. “What does your friend want?” I’ll ask my daughter Nora, who will shrug and suggest a paintball gun...

www.today.com

Comments / 1

Related
Upworthy

Parents share the eeriest thing a child has ever told them: 'The lake wants a sacrifice'

Kids often surprise parents with their unfiltered thoughts and take on the world. Has your child ever said something that sent a chill down your spine? One woman shared one instance of her kid recalling losing her husband from her previous birth and it spooked her. This led to many other parents sharing similar stories of kids saying weird spooky things. It all started when Lilah Sturges tweeted, "What’s the eeriest thing a child has ever said to you? When my daughter was around 4-5, she calmly insisted that she had once been married to a man named Brad Huffington. When we asked what had happened to him she replied with a note of sadness, “He was lost at sea.”
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etiquette#Gift Registry#Birthday Parties#Registries#Target
DoYouRemember?

Wedding Guest Causes Mass Debate After ‘Demanding’ Girlfriend Changes Her Outfit

A wedding guest is causing mass debate online after he apparently “demanded” his girlfriend change her outfit or he wasn’t going to accompany her to said wedding. The anonymous man took to Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum to ask for advice from others. He explained that he was taking his girlfriend as his plus one to a co-worker’s wedding, but she was wearing white, and he requested she change out of respect for the bride.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Slate

I’m Planning to Hide Money From My Husband. I Have a Good Reason.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) We were fortunate enough to sell our California house for literally $1.5 million more than we paid for it, and buy a place in another state outright, with about $700,000 left after taxes. I realized I was not saving enough for retirement living in an extremely expensive place and am relieved to finally feel I have a solid financial cushion.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

ASK CAROLINE: I’m fed up of looking after my friend

Q A friend who is in her 60s became ill many years ago and, as a result, feels anxious and unsafe about being on her own. She is single with no family. Although her doctor believes she would cope, she insists that she needs someone to be with her all the time – either in her home or by her going to a friend’s house. For many years, several of her friends and I have operated a sort of rota, where she stays with each of us for a week or two at a time. She doesn’t drive and lives several miles away. I prefer her to stay with me rather than visit her because I like to be in my own home. Recently she has started asking to stay more frequently. I think some friends have had enough and dropped out. I try to be sympathetic, but every suggestion I make as to how she could help herself – such as joining clubs or groups – is brushed aside. I’ve suggested she pay a carer to stay overnight, which she could afford, but she doesn’t want a stranger in her home. She will not consider moving to sheltered accommodation. My husband and I are in our 70s; he has heart problems and we both have arthritis. We want to enjoy the time we have left together, not worrying or feeling responsible for someone else. We’ve brought up children, nursed elderly and sick parents and now help out with grandchildren. We feel that any spare time should be ours. It has been going on for several years now with no end in sight. Am I being selfish?
RELATIONSHIPS
NBC News

NBC News

351K+
Followers
44K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy