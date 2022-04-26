Woonsocket mayor offers reward for information regarding middle school vandalism

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island State Police trooper was involved in a shooting in Woonsocket Wednesday night. The shooting happened at about 7 p.m. on North Main Street. Neighbors told ABC 6 News that a car crashed into a brick wall in front of a home along...
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said that a Portsmouth man was killed in Wednesday night’s officer-involved shooting in Woonsocket. During a press conference Thursday, Col. James Manni said that a woman came to the Lincoln Barracks at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, claiming that Russell Dufault assaulted her in the driveway of her Little Compton home.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police, New Bedford police, and U.S. marshals arrested a fugitive living on a sailboat in Fairhaven earlier this week. State police said that 52-year-old Eric Waite was wanted for domestic violence and terrorizing. Waite had been on the run from Maine and was living on the sailboat just off of Pope’s Island.
WORCESTER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Massachusetts state representative who was charged with drunk driving Wednesday is apologizing for to his “egregious lapse in judgment.”. Rep. David LeBoeuf was pulled over Wednesday and charged with DUI, after police said his blood alcohol level was four times the state’s legal limit.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The ringleader of a scheme to import large quantities of raw anabolic steroids that were then processed and packaged for redistribution throughout the U.S. has been sentenced to six years in prison, federal prosecutors said. David M. Esser, 48, of North Attleborough, Massachusetts, arranged for...
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — An alleged incident of bullying at the Michael J. Kuss Middle School in Fall River that sent one student to the hospital has prompted a district-wide presentation at that same school set to take place on Thursday at 6pm. While the child’s name and...
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a New Bedford man was found shot and killed in a car Friday morning, marking the city’s third homicide of the year. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Weld Street. When officers arrived,...
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police said a car was stolen early Friday morning. The incident happened just after 6 a.m. on Rosemont Avenue. The car, police said, had been started and left unattended when it was stolen. No further information was immediately released.
