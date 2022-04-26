ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

Woonsocket mayor offers reward for information regarding middle school vandalism

By Sam LaFrance
ABC6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt said Tuesday the city is offering a $500 reward for information that would lead to the arrested of a person...

www.abc6.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC6.com

Rhode Island trooper involved shooting in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island State Police trooper was involved in a shooting in Woonsocket Wednesday night. The shooting happened at about 7 p.m. on North Main Street. Neighbors told ABC 6 News that a car crashed into a brick wall in front of a home along...
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Portsmouth man killed in officer-involved shooting in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said that a Portsmouth man was killed in Wednesday night’s officer-involved shooting in Woonsocket. During a press conference Thursday, Col. James Manni said that a woman came to the Lincoln Barracks at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, claiming that Russell Dufault assaulted her in the driveway of her Little Compton home.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woonsocket, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Woonsocket, RI
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Mayor#Police#Wlne
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC6.com

Massachusetts State Police arrest fugitive on sail boat

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police, New Bedford police, and U.S. marshals arrested a fugitive living on a sailboat in Fairhaven earlier this week. State police said that 52-year-old Eric Waite was wanted for domestic violence and terrorizing. Waite had been on the run from Maine and was living on the sailboat just off of Pope’s Island.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC6.com

Leader of steroid distribution ring gets 6-year prison term

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The ringleader of a scheme to import large quantities of raw anabolic steroids that were then processed and packaged for redistribution throughout the U.S. has been sentenced to six years in prison, federal prosecutors said. David M. Esser, 48, of North Attleborough, Massachusetts, arranged for...
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
ABC6.com

Car stolen in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police said a car was stolen early Friday morning. The incident happened just after 6 a.m. on Rosemont Avenue. The car, police said, had been started and left unattended when it was stolen. No further information was immediately released.
PAWTUCKET, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy