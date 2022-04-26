Central Pa. truck driver involved in fatal crash

Four riders were hospitalized following a back-to-back crash in Pennsylvania that involved up to 15 motorcycles and a BMW, state police confirmed. Officers responding to the crash report on Route 22 eastbound near milepost 236.5 in Hanover Township, Northampton County found between 10 and 15 motorcycles lying on the highway with traffic at a halt just after 12:40 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, Trooper Nathan T. Branosky said in a Wednesday release.

