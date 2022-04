MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Grace Riggs Stacy, of Belleville, PA, formerly of Marietta, OH, passed from this life into the presence of her Savior Jesus on April 26, 2022. She was born May 11, 1927 to Harlan and Lula Riggs at the family home near New Matamoras, OH. After graduating from Matamoras High School in 1945 she worked at the Pentagon in Washington, DC and Remington Rand in Marietta, OH. In 1947 she married Thomas Stacy of Lowell, Ohio.

MARIETTA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO