Daily $10K fines against Trump start today after contempt ruling

Former President Donald Trump is on the hook for daily $10,000 fines starting on Tuesday after a judge held him in civil contempt for not complying with a court order to answer Attorney General Letitia James’ subpoena for documents.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron on Monday found the former president in contempt for failing to meet the judge’s March 31 deadline to turn over documents to the AG’s office as she probes the Trump Organization’s business dealings.

Engoron also slapped the former president with the hefty daily fine – which he specified goes into effect Tuesday – until Trump fulfills the court order, or gives a detailed explanation of any searches his lawyers made for the materials sought by James.

The ex-president’s lawyers had answered the subpoena by saying that they didn’t have any documents to hand in that weren’t already being turned over by the Trump Organization.

After oral arguments and the judge’s ruling Monday, Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba said she planned to appeal the judge’s ruling.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron has ordered former President Donald Trump to start fetching $10,000 fines daily after refusing to turn over documents to Attorney General Letitia James. AP Photo/Joe Maiorana

It is unclear how and when the fines will be collected, and if the appeal will impact them.

James’ office opened up an investigation in 2019 after Congressional testimony from Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen that Trump had exaggerated company assets to get an advantage on loan applications and for tax and insurance purposes.

Trump’s lawyers have called the probe a “witch hunt” as they duke out the case in court.

Michael Cohen claims former President Donald Trump lied about his company’s assets. AP Photo/Lawrence Neumeister, File

New York Attorney General Letitia James has been investigating the Trump Organization since 2019. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The AG filed suit in 2020 alleging that the company and Eric Trump were stonewalling the investigation.

Trump’s lawyer didn’t immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.