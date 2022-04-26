ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Daily $10K fines against Trump start today after contempt ruling

By Priscilla DeGregory
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c69UJ_0fL6Ghsl00

Former President Donald Trump is on the hook for daily $10,000 fines starting on Tuesday after a judge held him in civil contempt for not complying with a court order to answer Attorney General Letitia James’ subpoena for documents.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron on Monday found the former president in contempt for failing to meet the judge’s March 31 deadline to turn over documents to the AG’s office as she probes the Trump Organization’s business dealings.

Engoron also slapped the former president with the hefty daily fine – which he specified goes into effect Tuesday – until Trump fulfills the court order, or gives a detailed explanation of any searches his lawyers made for the materials sought by James.

The ex-president’s lawyers had answered the subpoena by saying that they didn’t have any documents to hand in that weren’t already being turned over by the Trump Organization.

After oral arguments and the judge’s ruling Monday, Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba said she planned to appeal the judge’s ruling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QRKKI_0fL6Ghsl00
Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron has ordered former President Donald Trump to start fetching $10,000 fines daily after refusing to turn over documents to Attorney General Letitia James.
AP Photo/Joe Maiorana

It is unclear how and when the fines will be collected, and if the appeal will impact them.

James’ office opened up an investigation in 2019 after Congressional testimony from Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen that Trump had exaggerated company assets to get an advantage on loan applications and for tax and insurance purposes.

Trump’s lawyers have called the probe a “witch hunt” as they duke out the case in court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ECuz_0fL6Ghsl00
Michael Cohen claims former President Donald Trump lied about his company’s assets.
AP Photo/Lawrence Neumeister, File
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R0R7G_0fL6Ghsl00
New York Attorney General Letitia James has been investigating the Trump Organization since 2019.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The AG filed suit in 2020 alleging that the company and Eric Trump were stonewalling the investigation.

Trump’s lawyer didn’t immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Michael Cohen
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Start Today#In Contempt#Manhattan Supreme Court#Ag#The Trump Organization#Ap Photo#Congressional
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy