Northglenn, CO

Northglenn Police cite parents and referees for brawl at basketball game

9NEWS
9NEWS
 3 days ago
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Northglenn Police Department cited two referees and two parents for a brawl that took place at a youth basketball tournament earlier this month. The incident happened at the The Courts, a sports complex in Northglenn. A referee and his 15-year-old son were officiating a game....

