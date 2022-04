Every time you turn around there is another reason to love Pop and Nan the online celebrities out of Longview, Texas. If you've been living under a rock for the past few years Pop is the lovable character behind 'Pop Watch' which has built a huge following on social media with millions of people watching the videos created about Pop and the entire family. Pop and Nan are great people, always looking out for others in their community and that was shown earlier this week when they made a donation to the Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO