TV Series

'Single Drunk Female' Renewed for Season 2 at Freeform

By Kareem Gantt
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamantha Fink will get another season to work on her sobriety. Single Drunk Female has been greenlit for a second season, according to Variety. Freeform president Tara Duncan said in a press release that she was ecstatic to bring the breakout comedy series back for another season. “I cannot wait to...

collider.com

Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Undone' Season 2: Where is the New Season Streaming?

The first season of Undone, released in September 2019 as an Amazon Prime Video exclusive, was a mind-altering exploration of love, pain, time, and a family threatening to fracture under the weight of its past. Starring Rosa Salazar as Alma Winograd-Diaz, an accidental time-traveler who uses her gift to investigate the circumstances surrounding her father’s death, the eight-episode series uses rotoscope animation to impart a dreamlike quality to the visuals that allows the fantastic to exist comfortably alongside the real.
TV SERIES
Collider

8 Great Netflix Shows That Shouldn’t Have Been Canceled

Netflix is one of the biggest streaming platforms currently running, offering a wide range of films, TV shows, documentaries, and even anime to its audiences. With over 100 million subscribers in over 190 countries, the streaming service provides clients with amusing quality content that keeps boredom at bay. Thanks to incredible Netflix shows like Stranger Things, viewers have become binge-watching machines, biting their nails off while impatiently waiting for a new season.
TV SERIES
Collider

Danielle Deadwyler Cast in J.J. Abrams' Series 'Demimonde'

J.J. Abrams' upcoming HBO series Demimonde has announced the casting of Danielle Deadwyler in the series' lead role. Deadwyler will be starring as the character Olive Reed, a woman that is separated from both her husband and daughter in some sort of scientific accident. She will need to unravel a conspiracy if she hopes to save her family, now lost in another world. Deadwyler's casting reunites her with HBO once again as she had a role in the limited series Watchmen and most recently appeared as a recurring character in the HBO Max miniseries Station Eleven​​​​​​. Additional television credits for Deadwyle include Atlanta, P-Valley, and The Haves and the Have Nots. In the realm of films, she starred and had a breakout performance in Netflix's The Harder They Fall alongside the likes of Jonathan Majors, Regina King, and Idris Elba. She is also set to star in the upcoming film Till as the titular Mamie Till.
TV SERIES
Person
Ally Sheedy
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
#Rotten Tomatoes
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
Collider

‘The Survivor’ Features a Powerful Ben Foster Performance in a Muddled, Yet Occasionally Effective Holocaust Story | Review

Harry Haft (Ben Foster) literally fought to survive Auschwitz. While in the camps, Haft was forced by a Nazi guard (Billy Magnussen) to participate in boxing matches with other prisoners. Whoever lost the match was shot, dragged away, and the next competitor was brought in. Harry didn’t lose, living long enough to run away from the camps, and eventually emigrating to the United States, where he continued his boxing career.
MOVIES
Collider

11 Movie Therapists Ranked, From 'Matrix Resurrections' to 'Good Will Hunting'

There’s nothing quite as cinematically rich as therapy for a screenwriter. While most scenes don’t allow characters to express themselves directly, playing off of a therapist can allow a character to seem like they’re talking to themselves. Still, there are not very many great therapists in movies. The handful of well-known instances of therapy in movies rarely depict the realities of reaching out for help in realistic, or even helpful ways. Many people still think of therapy as some neurotic narcissist dictating his relationship with his parents to a bespectacled Freud-lover in a leather chair. These representations in cinema affect people seeking out therapy and can sometimes even prevent them from getting help. That’s why it’s time to count down 11 of the most popular therapists in film, from the worst of the lot to the strongest professor of good mental health. And how does that make you feel?
MOVIES
Collider

'Me Time' Image Reveals Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart's... Turtle Heist?

Netflix has announced the release date of the upcoming comedy film starring Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart called Me Time. The upcoming film will arrive on the streaming service starting on August 26, and it follows Hart, a stay-at-home dad who finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away.
MOVIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

