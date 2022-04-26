'Single Drunk Female' Renewed for Season 2 at Freeform

There’s nothing quite as cinematically rich as therapy for a screenwriter. While most scenes don’t allow characters to express themselves directly, playing off of a therapist can allow a character to seem like they’re talking to themselves. Still, there are not very many great therapists in movies. The handful of well-known instances of therapy in movies rarely depict the realities of reaching out for help in realistic, or even helpful ways. Many people still think of therapy as some neurotic narcissist dictating his relationship with his parents to a bespectacled Freud-lover in a leather chair. These representations in cinema affect people seeking out therapy and can sometimes even prevent them from getting help. That’s why it’s time to count down 11 of the most popular therapists in film, from the worst of the lot to the strongest professor of good mental health. And how does that make you feel?

