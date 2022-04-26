ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Indiana schools see spike in applicants after new online job board goes live

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana schools are hoping a new online platform will help them get teaching positions filled more quickly.

Indiana’s new online job board aims to help the state better track the most in-demand positions, according to the Indiana Department of Education. Some school districts say they’ve already gotten more applicants for jobs since the website went live a month ago.

“We’ve had more job applicants than I was anticipating for a couple of positions we’ve had this year, most recently a high school assistant principal position as well as a junior high school assistant principal position,” said Harold Olin, superintendent of the Greenfield-Central Community School Corporation.

Getting teaching jobs filled has been a challenge for some time.

“Certainly math, science and special education roles are consistently a challenge,” Alex Moseman, talent acquisition director for Indianapolis Public Schools. “And that’s reflective of essentially the supply of those teachers.”

A study released last year shows roughly 1 in 6 students who start an education program in Indiana actually end up in an Indiana classroom. And just 6% of new teachers in Indiana are people of color.

“We know that students of color benefit when they have the opportunity to learn from educators who look like them,” said Mary Jane Michalak of Ivy Tech Community College. “And so we are working to educate more individuals of color within the schools of education.”

Ivy Tech Community College and Marian University launched a new program last year to help students earn degrees in education at a reduced cost and accelerated pace . It’s one of several ways Indiana’s colleges and universities are trying to help get the state’s teaching positions filled.

“Yes, we want teachers in the profession now to come teach now, but also we got to start at the high school level to engage and attract young people,” said Marlon Llewellyn of the Klipsch Educators College at Marian University.

Indiana educators can access the website by creating an account. For more information, click here .

