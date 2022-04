Batman has only endured as a character for so long because he is malleable to his times. These days, he tends to be a gritty avenger, a brutal dark knight avenger of crime. But back in the 1960s, the Batman was a friendly guy; a chipper bloke who occasionally danced in between battles with the Joker or the Riddler. It can be a little mind-warping to consider that the Batman played by Adam West is the same character as the guy Robert Pattinson plays in The Batman. But they are. (Or they’re supposed to be, anyway.)

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO