KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Students at Kilgore Middle School had the opportunity to hear about career opportunities for their futures. Exploring careers and technology brought members of local law enforcement as well as military and industrial businesses to campus to talk to students about jobs and careers they could be apart of in the future. Students went to different tables to get information about the different career paths.

KILGORE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO