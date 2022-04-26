St. Agnes still looking out for the community after gas explosion

The ocean is one of the area's premier luxury real-estate draws for both first and second-home buyers, and this St. Maarten condominium celebrates everything about that Florida lifestyle. The sapphire blue ocean sets the backdrop for a life of luxury in this beautiful home that blends the indoors and outdoors with walls of glass, balcony access from multiple rooms and a color palette that complements the hues of the ocean. Inside, you’ll enjoy every coveted amenity, including high ceilings, maple-wood cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, indoor laundry and tray ceilings. Living directly on the beach with regular views of dolphins and sunsets makes everyday feel like a breath of fresh air. Come elevate your quality of life with this investment in the future, foundation for making memories with loved ones, respite from the stresses of the world, and way to build wealth and leave a legacy.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 29 MINUTES AGO