ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida lawmakers to tackle rising home insurance costs in May

By WFSU
wfsu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Ron DeSantis has officially called for state lawmakers to return to Tallahassee next month to address the rising cost of homeowners’ insurance. Lawmakers failed to pass measures...

news.wfsu.org

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Lawrence: Ron DeSantis is $1 billion stupider than we thought

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the biggest property tax increase ever when he signed a bill to repeal Disney’s special tax status last week. The district that houses Disney carries a $1 billion bond debt that would be the burden of local counties if Disney’s special tax status is revoked – and, it turns out, Florida lawmakers don’t have that legal authority to do that.April 29, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Toni Koraza

Florida to Face Extended Food Shortages

Photo by Defense Visual Information Distribution Service. Food prices are hitting record highs in Florida. The rest of the United States is also facing similar hurdles. Core inflation is running wild, and the economy is hot. Global food prices are no exception, posting a 20% increase YoY.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Insurance#Property Insurance#Lawmaking#Lawsuits
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Teacher escapes losing job for discussing student’s gender identity

A South Florida high school teacher who almost lost her job for discussing a student’s gender identity in class should be able to stay in the classroom, a state judge ruled this week. The case is a twist on Florida’s “don’t say gay” controversy, which has focused on whether teachers will be silenced from making supportive comments about gay and transgender people. This teacher, Vally Jan-Louis ...
MIAMI, FL
NBC News

I’m a gay kindergarten teacher in Florida. These are the questions I’m asking myself.

Teaching has been my passion for the past 12 years. I am proud to call myself an educator. For the first two years, I taught first grade. It prepared me to effectively teach kindergarten while also focusing on kids’ social and emotional development. I have enjoyed working in Florida schools over the past six years, as has my partner, Jeramiah, who is also an educator. However, recently there has been a major cause for concern.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Axios Tampa Bay

Sarasota ranks as healthiest county in Tampa Bay area

Data: County Health Rankings; Map: Thomas Oide and Jared Whalen/AxiosThe better a community's economic outlook, the healthier its people.That's the main takeaway from new county health rankings released this week by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.Zoom in: Sarasota County is the healthiest county in the Tampa Bay area, according to the comprehensive review of health factors and outcomes.Among the county's strengths are its access to exercise opportunities, its low teen birth rate and the percentage of residents who get mammography screenings and flu vaccinations.The big picture: Generally, most of Florida's southwest coast ranks high on health outcomes (length and quality of life) and factors (things like access to education, living-wage jobs, quality clinical care, good food, parks and affordable housing) compared with the rest of the state.Go deeper: Here are the fact sheets for the counties of Sarasota, Manatee, Polk, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus.
SARASOTA, FL
Lakeland Mom

Up Up and Away Florida – Hot Air Balloon Festival in Lakeland

Make plans to attend one of the most unique events in Lakeland – a Florida hot air balloon festival!. Up Up and Away Florida will be held at the SUN ‘n FUN campus from Friday, May 6 – Sunday, May 8, 2022. During this 3-day festival, you’ll enjoy vibrant colorful balloon glows, morning and evening hot air balloon launches, tethered balloon rides, live music, great food and beverage options, vendors, helicopter rides, a kids zone, entertaining shows, and fun for the entire family. {It is also Mother’s Day weekend – a fun idea for something to do with mom!}
LAKELAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy