Carteret County, NC

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carteret, Craven, Jones, Onslow by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-26 19:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:47:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carteret; Craven; Jones;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McIntosh, Pittsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 03:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McIntosh; Pittsburg The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern McIntosh County in southeastern Oklahoma Northeastern Pittsburg County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 430 AM CDT. * At 346 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of Indianola, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Eufaula... Crowder Canadian... Indianola Hanna... Arrowhead State Park Featherston TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 04:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradford; Lackawanna; Luzerne; Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne; Susquehanna; Wyoming ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY ACROSS NORTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA Relative humidity levels will drop between 15 to 25 percent this afternoon along with northwest winds gusting up to 15 mph at times. These very dry and windy conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread this afternoon in parts of northeastern Pennsylvania. Be sure to heed any local and state burning regulations. This statement has been issued in coordination with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and National Resources, which has determined a high danger rating for today.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Camden, Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 04:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Camden; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Cumberland; Eastern Monmouth; Gloucester; Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Morris; Northwestern Burlington; Ocean; Salem; Somerset; Southeastern Burlington; Sussex; Warren; Western Monmouth ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY A combination of low relative humidity, an increasing northwest wind and dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread today across eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Relative humidity values are forecast to drop to between 20 to 25 percent this afternoon, while winds will be out of the northwest from 10 to 15 mph. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Carteret County, NC
Jones County, NC
Craven County, NC
Onslow County, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 04:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berks; Carbon; Delaware; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lehigh; Lower Bucks; Monroe; Northampton; Philadelphia; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY A combination of low relative humidity, an increasing northwest wind and dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread today across eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Relative humidity values are forecast to drop to between 20 to 25 percent this afternoon, while winds will be out of the northwest from 10 to 15 mph. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot, Northwest Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 04:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook Slippery Roads Possible This Morning Light snow overnight, wet roads from snow melt yesterday may result in some slippery roads across Aroostook and Northern Penobscot counties early this morning as temperatures are around 32 degrees. Please drive with caution and be aware that road conditions may change considerably from one place to the next. Roads will become just wet within a couple hours after sunrise.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Appanoose, Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Davis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 04:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Appanoose; Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Davis; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Jasper; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Poweshiek; Tama; Wapello; Winnebago; Worth; Wright ..Gusty Winds Continue Early this Morning Brief surges of strong and gusty southeast winds may occur early this morning across portions of north central and eastern Iowa. Sustained speeds may reach 30 mph, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph for short periods. These winds may occur seemingly out of nowhere, and not be associated with any precipitation.
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 05:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Polk Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following rivers in Minnesota Sand Hill River at Climax affecting Polk County. .River levels continue to rise along the Sand Hill River at Climax due to recent rainfall. Currently in Minor flood stage, the river is expected to reach Moderate flood stage later in the week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sand Hill River at Climax. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD STAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 21.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:45 AM CDT Saturday was 21.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.5 feet early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
POLK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 05:10:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...The northern and eastern beaches of Vieques. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 03:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake More wind with light showers on the way -Today into Sunday- A quick-moving system will sweep through the Sierra and western Nevada today into Sunday bringing breezy southwest to west winds today, and northerly winds Sunday. The winds will result in choppy lake conditions this afternoon and early evening and it may be a good idea to save lake recreation for another day. Localized areas of blowing dust are possible downwind of the Carson Sink, possibly affecting I-80, US-95, and US-50. Light showers and isolated thunderstorms will form near the Oregon border today, with showers spreading south along the I-80 corridor overnight. A few showers may linger early Sunday morning near and east of US-95. Liquid totals will be minimal -- a few sprinkles up to a tenth of an inch. -Windy Monday- Yup, more wind on Monday, and winds will be stronger. Confidence is high for widespread southwest to northwest wind gusts 35 to 50 mph, locally higher in wind prone locations. There is potential for downslope enhancement of the wind gusts, which would boost the peak wind gusts for canyons along the US-395/I-580 corridor from Susanville south to Mammoth. Travel impacts are nearly certain with high profile vehicle restrictions and rough air for aviators. Be sure to check with NDOT/CalTrans for road conditions and with your airline for flight details. Choppy lakes and possible ski area impacts are also expected, along with more widespread areas of blowing dust into the central Nevada Basin and Range. While a few light showers are possible near the Oregon border on Monday, elsewhere conditions will be very dry along with the gusty winds, leading to increased fire weather danger. Avoid activities which could ignite a spark.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Jones, Lyman, Stanley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Jones; Lyman; Stanley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Jones, Lyman and Stanley Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
JONES COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Please notify field crews of this fire weather watch. Target Area: Northern Gila County; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; White Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE LOWER ELEVATIONS OF YAVAPAI AND NORTHERN GILA COUNTIES AS WELL AS THE WHITE MOUNTAINS The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Fire Weather Watch due to strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...The lower elevations of Yavapai and northern Gila counties, as well as the White Mountains. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR WESTERN AND CENTRAL AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR THE EASTERN PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .After a break from the winds today, southwesterly winds will strengthen on Sunday. Combined with exceptionally dry conditions and an unstable atmosphere, critical fire weather conditions will return for western and central areas Sunday. It is unclear at this time how far east a dryline will advance and the eastern plains may not experience critical fire weather conditions on Sunday due to Gulf moisture holding on and the potential for wetting storms. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Eastern plains late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
CURRY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 04:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jasper; Newton FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEROKEE, JASPER AND NORTHWESTERN NEWTON COUNTIES At 421 AM CDT, Local law enforcement reported that excessive rainfall has led to flash flooding near the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Shamrock Lane on the southwest side of Carthage, Missouri. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Joplin, Carthage, Baxter Springs, Webb City, Carl Junction, Galena, Oronogo and Carterville. This includes the following low water crossings Center Creek at Dogwood Road, Dry Fork at Pine Road and Fidelity Branch at County Road 130. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
JASPER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Huerfano County Including Walsenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT on Sunday for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 220...224...225...229 and 230...which includes the San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountain ranges, the Wet Mountain Valley, Lake, Chaffee, Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220...224...225... 229 AND 230 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 220...224...225...229 and 230. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 05:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Miami-Dade FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Miami-Dade. * WHEN...Until 900 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 555 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hialeah, Miami Gardens, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Aventura, Miami Lakes, Hialeah Gardens, Sunny Isles Beach, Opa-Locka, Miami Shores, Hard Rock Stadium, Westview, Golden Glades, Pinewood, West Little River, Country Club, Ojus, Palm Springs North, Biscayne Park and Golden Beach. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Burt, Dodge by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Burt; Dodge WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Nebraska, Burt and Dodge Counties. In Iowa, Monona County. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BURT COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Haskell, Latimer, Pittsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 04:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Haskell; Latimer; Pittsburg Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Haskell, northwestern Latimer and central Pittsburg Counties through 515 AM CDT At 430 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles east of Arrowhead State Park to 4 miles west of Mcalester Regional Airport. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Mcalester... Hartshorne Krebs... Quinton Alderson... Kinta Blocker... Robbers Cave State Park Mcalester Regional Airport... Haileyville Gowen... Dow Bache... Featherston Lewisville MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HASKELL COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Heed local restrictions. Avoid parking on grassy areas and check for dragging tow chains. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATINGS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND 154 The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 150, 151, 152, 153, and 154. * TIMING...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph gusting 25 to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Arroyo, Coamo, Guayama, Maunabo, Patillas, Salinas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:46:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 10:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Arroyo; Coamo; Guayama; Maunabo; Patillas; Salinas FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Arroyo, Coamo, Guayama, Maunabo, Patillas and Salinas. * WHEN...Until 945 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 646 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to strong shower activity. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT

