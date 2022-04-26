ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock County, TX

Child abuse in Lubbock County very high, local organization says

By Elizabeth Fitz
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — Child Abuse Prevention Month is almost over, but organizations with the Go Blue Lubbock Campaign are not slowing down, one group said Tuesday.

“Lubbock is generally very high in child abuse and neglect,” said Derek Danner, Executive Director for the Children’s Advocacy Center.

In fact, Lubbock County, along with Lamb, Hale, Swisher, Hall and Crosby counties, are some of the highest-risk counties for child abuse statewide.

“We can say we are better at reporting, and we’re doing more investigations.,” Danner began. “But even if that’s the case, that doesn’t eliminate the problem we have.”

Under Texas civil and criminal law , all Texans are required to report suspected child abuse and neglect.

“Not just professional reporters,” he explained. “We need to take that duty- not lightly. We need to make sure we’re looking.”

The Children’s Advocacy Center said it is making sure people know about this problem through the Go Blue Lubbock Campaign.

“The goal would for someone to say, ‘what is Go Blue Lubbock,’ and then you can tell them about the issue of abuse and neglect,” Danner expressed. “That’s why I wear either the blue ribbon or [bracelet].”

Danner said he can’t change what’s happened to the child victims in the community, but he can try to prevent future abuse and help those children heal.

“They get a life-long sentence with the traumatic event that happened to them, and so we need to try to eliminate all that. We need to take care of our kids,” Danner shared.

Resources for parents in Lubbock:

How to report child abuse in Lubbock:

