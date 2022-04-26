ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Two Tigers off to college

By Chris Demirdjian
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gskHs_0fL6DDdI00

It was a big and emotional day on the North side of Monroe. Neville sends two of its star basketball players off to college.

Mackenzil Jones and P.J. McCraney each signed college scholarships. Jones, who averaged 11 points and four assists per contest, this past season, is going to Millsaps College (Mississippi) and McCraney, who scored 23 per game, is headed to Hinds Community College. Both helped the Tigers during their Top 28 run during the 2020-21 season.

Comments / 2

Related
WJTV 12

Player wins $278K Mississippi Match 5 jackpot

PRENTISS, Miss. (WHLT) – From the April 26 drawings, one Mississippi Lottery player won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot of $278,000, while another player won $10,000 from the Mega Millions drawing. The Mississippi Match 5 ticket was purchased at Fleetway 170 at 977 Columbia Avenue in Prentiss. The winning numbers drawn were 17-21-23-29-33. The jackpot for […]
PRENTISS, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana College Basketball
Monroe, LA
College Sports
Monroe, LA
Sports
Monroe, LA
College Basketball
Monroe, LA
Basketball
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Local
Louisiana Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Monroe, LA
The Spun

Deion Sanders Names 1 Big Factor In Travis Hunter Recruitment

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has opened up about a massive factor that led to landing Travis Hunter. Hunter was the top overall recruit per the 247Sports Composite rankings and the first to ever sign with a non-power 5 program. He was originally committed to Florida State before changing...
JACKSON, NJ
MyArkLaMiss

University of Louisiana Monroe incoming freshmen honored at 2022 Baton Rouge Scholars’ Celebration

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana Monroe announced that it honored a group of incoming freshmen on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the 2022 Baton Rouge Scholars’ Celebration. The university invited the future Warhawks to join ULM President Ron Berry and other ULM community members for the celebration. The event included a […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Neville wins fourth consecutive girls tennis championship

For the fourth straight year, the Neville girls tennis team has reason to celebrate – and in front of a hometown crowd. The Lady Tigers win the Division II overall girls championship. The team clinched it outright on Thursday. But, there was still business to take care of on Friday. The Lady Tigers’ doubles team […]
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millsaps College#Scholarships#Hinds Community College#Tigers
Vicksburg Post

Flashes finish third at MAIS Class 5A golf tournament

St. Aloysius wasn’t able to go low enough to surge to the top of the team standings Thursday, but it was certainly good enough to stay a healthy distance ahead of most of the pack. Will Keen shot a 79 and Joshua Larsen an 80 to lead the Flashes...
VICKSBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

Knights introduce Jake Loper as new softball coach

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale announces the hiring of Jake Loper as the new softball head coach. Loper comes from Lake High School, where he led them to a 2A state championship in 2021. The now new West Lauderdale Knight was introduced to the softball team and the coach gave a speech about his excitement for next season and what he wants to implement when he takes the reigns.
LAUDERDALE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
AL.com

AHSAA soccer playoffs: Mountain Brook girls, boys earn wins

Mountain Brook girls soccer exploded for six second half goals to break open a close game in the 7-0 victory over Gardendale in Class 6A first round playoffs. “In the second half we were able to kind of take a deep breath and relax on the ball,” said Mountain Brook coach Adam Johnson. “We manufactured goal scoring opportunities instead of trying to force them.”
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
Vicksburg Post

Gators drop Game 1 of baseball playoff series vs. Ridgeland

Ridgeland never really gashed Vicksburg in Game 1 of their MHSAA Class 5A baseball playoff series. It was more of a slow bleed that eventually left the Gators dry. Parker Ishee had two hits and scored two runs, Jarvis Woody pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings, and Ridgeland beat Vicksburg 8-0 on Friday.
RIDGELAND, MS
MyArkLaMiss

The Roe City Rollers skating camp

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Roe City Roller Derby (RCR) was founded in 2011 in Monroe, Louisiana. The RCR are a non-profit organization composed of skaters, officials, coaches and volunteers. In December of 2018, Roe City Roller Derby was accepted into the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association. RCR is made up of more than twenty active skaters dedicated […]
MONROE, LA
WTOK-TV

Neshoba Central baseball and softball win game one at home

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba Central Rockets and Lady Rockets won game one at home for the second round of the MHSAA baseball and softball playoffs. Neshoba Central celebrated senior night and also had a fireworks display which went along with the games as both teams lit up the scoreboard against Lake Cormorant.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WDAM-TV

USM baseball sees 15-game win streak snapped in 10-6 loss at UAB

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WDAM) - The University of Alabama-Birmingham scored three times in each of its final two at-bats Friday night to erase a two-run deficit and stun the University of Southern Mississippi, 10-6. The fourth-ranked Golden Eagles (38-9, 16-3 Conference USA) saw their 15-game win streak come to an end while dropping their first conference road game of the season.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

38K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy