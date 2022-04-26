Two Tigers off to college

It was a big and emotional day on the North side of Monroe. Neville sends two of its star basketball players off to college.

Mackenzil Jones and P.J. McCraney each signed college scholarships. Jones, who averaged 11 points and four assists per contest, this past season, is going to Millsaps College (Mississippi) and McCraney, who scored 23 per game, is headed to Hinds Community College. Both helped the Tigers during their Top 28 run during the 2020-21 season.