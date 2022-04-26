Sheehy presents Reach of Washington County with a $1,500 donation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Sheehy Subaru of Hagerstown donated $1,500 to Reach of Washington County.

Sheehy’s “Gift of Giving” program gives monetary donations to organizations across Washington County that are doing

Reach of Washington County is a non-profit organization that has been working to help resolve and prevent homelessness for 32 years.

They say this money will help continue to do just that.

“$1,500 could go to help with a security deposit and first month’s rent for someone. It could help with over 20 I.D’s, or birth certificates, or it could help someone with eviction prevention,” said Jeannie Asbury, the executive director of Reach.

“They do so much work with the homeless, local homeless in Hagerstown. we visited their facility and feel that we made a good choice this month,” said Anthony Schifano, the general manager of Sheehy Subaru of Hagerstown.

The homeless shelter houses approximately 225 people during the cold weather season.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.