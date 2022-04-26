ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

Sheehy presents Reach of Washington County with a $1,500 donation

By Mikayla Newton
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27oTIC_0fL6DAz700

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Sheehy Subaru of Hagerstown donated $1,500 to Reach of Washington County.

Sheehy’s “Gift of Giving” program gives monetary donations to organizations across Washington County that are doing

Reach of Washington County is a non-profit organization that has been working to help resolve and prevent homelessness for 32 years.

WDVM Mobile Apps

They say this money will help continue to do just that.

“$1,500 could go to help with a security deposit and first month’s rent for someone. It could help with over 20 I.D’s, or birth certificates, or it could help someone with eviction prevention,” said Jeannie Asbury, the executive director of Reach.

“They do so much work with the homeless, local homeless in Hagerstown. we visited their facility and feel that we made a good choice this month,” said Anthony Schifano, the general manager of Sheehy Subaru of Hagerstown.

The homeless shelter houses approximately 225 people during the cold weather season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Md. ‘drug kingpins’ arrested; more than $1M in drugs seized

Law enforcement officials in Maryland said Tuesday they’ve dealt a serious blow to an Eastern Shore drug trafficking organization. Maryland State Police said the monthslong, multi-agency investigation led to the indictment of nine people and the seizure of more than $1 million worth of cocaine, opioids, heroin, marijuana and methamphetamines.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, MD
Local
Maryland Society
City
Hagerstown, MD
State
Washington State
Washington County, MD
Society
Hagerstown, MD
Society
WSAZ

Man from Virginia charged in West Virginia arson investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 21-year-old from Virginia has been arrested for allegedly setting fires at a home in Harper’s Ferry, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office confirms. Yossef Stephen Fenaoui, of Aldie, Va., was taken into custody with assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, around...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTOP

Soon your money will be made in Maryland — literally

It’s one of the first buildings you see when you cross the Potomac River and head north on 14th Street toward the National Mall. But soon, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing will be moving out of downtown D.C. and relocating to farmland. The bureau is relocating from its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Charity#Wdvm Mobile Apps#Wdvm25 Dcw50
WUSA9

Group shoots car 13 times, Hagerstown driver survives

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Hagerstown Police responded to an alarming scene Friday night when they discovered a driver who had been shot and a car with more than a dozen bullet holes. Around 9:45 p.m., police came on the scene in the 100 block of West Bethel Street and proceeded...
abc27 News

Who’s running for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ocean City Today

Hogan urges Marylanders to get vaccinated with $1M prize on the line

(The Center Square) – With the grand prize drawing nearing for the Vax Cash 2.0 promotion, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is encouraging residents to become vaccinated. The governor announced the $1 million grand prize drawing will be held on Tuesday. Hogan said residents have until Monday to become vaccinated to qualify for the drawing.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Charities
WTAJ

3 local rural hospitals rated among best in Pa.

(WTAJ) — Three hospitals in WTAJ’s viewing area have been recognized as some of the best rural and community hospitals in Pennsylvania. Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Punxsutawney Area Hospital and UPMC Somerset were all named in the top four rural hospitals in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to an annual list from the Chartis Center for Rural […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Convicted Ocean City Killer Benjamin Sifrit Denied Parole

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Parole Commission on Thursday denied parole for Benjamin Sifrit who was convicted of murdering a Virginia couple in Ocean City on Memorial Day Weekend in 2002, according to authorities. Sifrit is serving 38 years in prison for the murder of Joshua Ford and Martha Crutchley. He and his then-wife Erica were both convicted of killing the couple inside a condo after a night of partying. Two parole commissioners heard his case, according to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. This was Sifrit’s first parole hearing. It was held at Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown, which is where Sifrit resides, according to authorities. The hearing lasted one hour and was attended by two parole commissioners, correctional service staff said. Sifrit and his former wife—who is serving a life sentence in Jessup— have both filed numerous appeals all of which have failed. Sifrit’s current mandatory release date is in 2030 but may change based on credits he earns while incarcerated, according to correctional service staff.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WDVM 25

Gov. Justice discusses major Turnpike toll collection upgrades

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice discussed West Virginia Turnpike upgrades during his press conference on Wednesday starting around 11:30 a.m. The West Virginia Parkways Authority awarded a $24.8 million contract to TransCore technology company for critical upgrades to the toll collection system on the Turnpike. Gov. Justice said this is the largest project […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Washingtonian.com

These Are the 10 Most Expensive Places to Buy a Home in Washington

As Covid altered what people needed in a home and where they wanted to live, the Washington real estate market went mad. Listings that get dozens of offers, houses selling for hundreds of thousands above asking, and buyers making contingency-free bids sight unseen have all become commonplace. Two years into this extreme housing shuffle seemed like the right time to take stock of which areas have experienced the most growth in price and sales volume. Using data provided by Bright MLS, the region’s multiple-listing service, we compared stats from the first quarter of 2020 (i.e., the beginning of the pandemic) with the fourth quarter of 2021. The Zip codes we profiled were chosen because they reflect a diversity of reasons people have moved during this period.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

2 Capitol Heights women killed in Seat Pleasant crash

Two women are dead following a two-vehicle crash Friday in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, Prince George’s County police said. Authorities identified them as Giselle Hernandez and Joy Nija Naomi Brown, both 20 and both of Capitol Heights. The police said Hernandez was trying to make a left turn onto a...
SEAT PLEASANT, MD
Wbaltv.com

Judge orders Harford County sheriff to turn over shooting evidence to AG

BEL AIR, Md. — A Harford County judge on Thursday ordered Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler to turn over all evidence in a fatal shooting involving deputies. In a precedent-setting case, Harford County Circuit Court Judge Yolinda Curtin determined the Maryland Attorney General's Office has exclusive authority to investigate fatal police encounters and local authorities must cooperate with the independent investigation.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy