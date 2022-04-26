Stewart tosses second no-hitter, 17 K’s against Edison

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Owen Stewart tossed another gem for the Crusaders on Tuesday.

The senior pitcher threw his second no-hitter of the season for Elmira Notre Dame in a 4-0 win at home against Thomas A. Edison. The George Mason University commit struck out 17 batters and allowed just one walk against a Spartans team that scored 14 runs in a win against Union Springs on Monday. “They are a solid team all around so I knew we had to scrap the whole way. They have been our rivals for years so getting a no-hitter against them feels a little extra good tonight,” said Stewart. Ashton Colunio went 1-for-2 and scored two runs for the Crusaders. Max Goodman made the start for the Spartans and allowed two earned runs and struck out four in 3.1 innings.

Stewart threw his first no-hitter of the season earlier this month in a 3-0 win at home against Spencer-Van Etten/Candor. The standout pitcher struck out a staggering 20 batters.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.