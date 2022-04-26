ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, WV

Early voting in West Virginia begins Wednesday

By Mikayla Newton
 3 days ago

BERKELY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Early voting in West Virginia starts Wednesday.

In Berkeley County, 400 Stevens Street is the main location for voters to cast their ballots early.

Officials at the Berkeley County Board of Elections have received new machines they say will make the process easier.

“One of the biggest things we had to do because of the new equipment is going through very vigorous logic and accuracy testing as well as public testing to make sure it is capable of pulling all of our voters their party stays the same and they get the correct ballot, and our machines read the ballots the way they’re intended to,” said Kaitlin Davis, the supervisor of voter registration.

If a voter has an old voter registration card, the new machines will help to identify registered voters.

“I hope I see long lines because, but in the past in 2018 that was a non-election year, as far as presidential we only had 10,000 altogether,” said Elaine Mauck, Berkeley County clerk.

Voters should bring a form of I.D.

Early voting ends on May 7th. West Virginia primaries will take place on Tuesday, May 10th.

Berkeley County, WV
Government
County
Berkeley County, WV
State
West Virginia State
