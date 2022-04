KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are thinking about adding a furry friend to your home, a local shelter has many animals to go around. The Blount County Animal Center has a surplus of animals ready to become a great addition in your family. On Tuesday alone, they took in 20 kittens and are continuously getting more and more each day.

