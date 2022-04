Racial bullying was in the Lubbock news recently, and it's easy to see where kids picked up this behavior. We recently had a story about kids that were being racially bullied at a Lubbock-Cooper ISD middle school. That's TWO things that I cannot stand. We passed along the information that the parents were speaking out against this behavior, and the story was picked up by some aggregation sites.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO