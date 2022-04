BANGOR, Maine — Those who live, work, go to school, or just visit Bangor have a chance to help the city prepare for its future this week. Over two days the city is holding a series of public visioning sessions and seeking input from the public for a new comprehensive plan, which will serve as a long-term vision and roadmap for Bangor's future for the next decade.

BANGOR, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO