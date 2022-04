The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a dust storm Warning in effect until 9 p.m. for the following counties in our area. At 8 p.m. CDT, widespread 60 to 80 mph winds and locally higher were occurring behind a cold front in central Kansas. This has resulted in visibilities in blowing dust less than one-half mile to near zero in some places.

WICHITA, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO