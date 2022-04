Jack Nicholson knew immediately how he was going to play the Joker in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman; it was going to be the only way the film would have been taken seriously. The multi-winning Oscar actor, who turned 85 on Friday, explained in a previous making-of featurette that the classic DC comic book villain could not be a bombastic cartoon incarnation. If he were, the picture would be dismissed before it even got out of the gate.More from The Hollywood ReporterJosh Brolin Recalls Losing Out on Batman Role to Ben Affleck: "Would Have Been a Fun Deal"'Batman Unburied': Spotify Podcast Set to...

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO