ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Rand Paul claims Biden pushed Putin into invading Ukraine by supporting its bid to join NATO in tense hearing with Secretary of State Antony Blinken

By Rob Crilly, Senior U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Sen. Rand Paul clashed with Secretary of State Antony on Tuesday as he claimed the Biden administration had pushed Vladimir Putin into invading Ukraine, by supporting its bid to join N.A.T.O., and that Moscow's aggression could be explained by the fact it was attacking former Soviet Union members.

His comments brought quick accusations that the Republican was parroting Kremlin talking points.

And during a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee it brought heavy pushback from Blinken amid discussion of Ukraine's sovereignty.

Paul said the administration should not have publicly backed Ukraine's wish to join N.A.T.O. in September last year.

Blinken and other officials, he said, had 'been beating the drums to admit Ukraine" to the alliance.

'There could have been voices before this invasion instead of agitating for something that we knew our adversary absolutely hated and said was a red line, as recently as last September, before you signed the agreement once again agitating for N.A.T.O. Russia said that it was a red line,' said Paul.

'Now there is no justification for the invasion. I'm not saying that. But there are reasons for the invasion.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MqOQ6_0fL6Abnf00
Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday criticized the Biden administration for 'beating the drums' to admit Ukraine to N.A.T.O., suggesting it was the reason for Russia's invasion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H2kvo_0fL6Abnf00
Secretary of State Antony Blinken pushed back on Paul's claims, saying Moscow invaded because Vladimir Putin did not believe in Ukraine's right to exist independently
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjhSd_0fL6Abnf00
Firefighters work extinguishing a fire on a commercial area following a rocket hit in Saltivka neighborhood, Kharkiv City, Ukraine

The Kremlin and its allies have frequently said they were concerned at N.A.T.O. expansion in eastern Europe and cited it as one of the reasons for the military buildup around Ukraine before the invasion.

Paul continued to say that N.A.T.O. membership could have meant U.S. soldiers fighting with Russia.

'Had they been or are they to become part of NATO. that means US soldiers will be fighting in Ukraine and that's something I very much oppose,' he said.

Blinken disputed his claims.

'My judgement is different,' he said.

'If you look at the countries that Russia has attacked over the last years - Georgia, leaving forces in Transnistria, Moldova, and then repeatedly Ukraine - these were countries that were not part of N.A.T.O.

'It has not attacked N.A.T.O. countries for probably a very good reason.'

Paul responded. 'You could also argue the countries they have attacked were part of Russia... ' he said before correcting himself: 'Part of the Soviet Union.'

Blinken said: 'I firmly disagree with with that proposition. It is the fundamental right of these countries to decide their own future and their own destiny.'

Paul again says the countries in question had been members of the Soviet Union for decades before its collapse.

'But that does not give Russia the right to attack them,' said Blinken. 'On the contrary.'

He said the U.S. had sought to engage Putin about Moscow's concerns but it came to nothing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IcItf_0fL6Abnf00
Ukrainian servicemen fire with a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launch system, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 26
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Wiwt_0fL6Abnf00
Western nations have upped the supply of heavy weapons in the past couple of weeks to counter the threat from Russia. Here pro-Russian troops are seen atop an armoured vehicle in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 21

'It is abundantly clear in President Putin's own words that this was never about Ukraine, being potentially part of N.A.T.O.,' he added.

'And it was always about his belief that Ukraine does not deserve to be a sovereign, independent country that it must be reassumed into Russia in one form or another.'

Several conservatives have criticized the Biden administration for supporting Ukraine's ambition to join N.A.T.O.

Earlier U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that 'saber rattling' rhetoric from Moscow and threats of nuclear war were 'very dangerous and unhelpful.'

During a visit to Germany he hit back at Russia's top diplomat Sergei Lavrov who said that Western leaders risked a third world war by supplying heavy weapons to Ukraine.

'That kind of rhetoric is very dangerous and unhelpful,' Austin said.

'Nobody wants to see a nuclear war happen. It's a war where all sides lose.

'And so rattling of sabers and, you know, dangerous rhetoric is clearly unhelpful and something that we won't engage in.'

Austin spoke after hosting defense talks at Ramstein Air Base involving more than 40 countries seeking to speed and synchronize supply of weapons to Kyiv.

Several nations have stepped up the supply of long range weapons - such as howitzer artillery systems - as the war enters a crucial new phase and Russia focuses on the eastern Donbas region.

Austin was also asked about his recent controversial comments that the U.S. wanted to 'weaken' Russia, and he did not back down.

'We do want to make it harder for Russia to threaten its neighbours and leave them less able to do that,' he said.

Moscow's war machine had been badly degraded by 62 days of war, he continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Utxy2_0fL6Abnf00
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin slammed Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for spreading dangerous rhetoric on Tuesday. 'That kind of rhetoric is very dangerous and unhelpful,' he said during a visit to Germany, a day after Lavrov accused N.A.T.O. of waging a proxy war in Ukraine, bringing the 'very serious' risk of a nuclear confrontation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MLfgh_0fL6Abnf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06MdS2_0fL6Abnf00
Pro-Russian troops, including fighters of the Chechen special forces unit, stand in front of the destroyed administration building of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol

'They've lost a lot of a lot of equipment. They've used a lot of precision guided munitions,' he said.

'They've lost a major surface combatant [vessel], and so they are in fact, in terms of military capability, weaker than when it started.

'It'll be harder for them for them to replace some of this capability as they go forward because of the sanctions and the trade restrictions that have been placed on them.

'And so we would like to make sure again, that they don't have the same type of capability to bully their neighbours that we that we saw at the outset of this of this conflict.

Earlier Lavrov, claimed N.A.T.O. was now fighting a proxy war with Russia in Ukraine, bring a 'very serious' risk the conflict could go nuclear.

Speaking on Russian state TV on Monday night, accused Western leaders of risking a third world war by supplying heavy weapons to Ukraine with the goal of 'wearing down the Russian army' - an aim he described as an 'illusion'.

Accusing NATO and its allies of attempting to bully Russia on the international stage, Lavrov said that tensions between east and west are now worse than during the Cuban missile crisis at the height of the Cold War.

Asked directly about the possibility of a nuclear war, he replied: 'The risks are very significant. I do not want the danger to be artificially inflated [but] it is serious, real. It cannot be underestimated.'

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Putin may soon face one of his worst strategic nightmares

Despite over two months of trying to bloody and bomb Ukraine into submission to prevent its strategic drift to the west, Vladimir Putin may soon face one of his worst strategic nightmares: the NATO alliance he despises is about to get larger and stronger. And not a minute too soon.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Pro-Russian former Ukrainian MP urges Putin to carry out 'pre-emptive strike' with 'weapons of mass destruction' against his home country after Zelensky warned Russia could resort to using nukes

An ex-Ukrainian MP has urged Vladimir Putin to use weapons of mass destruction against his own country amid growing fears that Russia could resort to using nukes. Ilya Kiva, an opposition politician banned from parliament for supporting Russia's invasion, posted the appeal to his Telegram channel on Sunday - just a day after Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Putin could go nuclear.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Rand Paul
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
CBS LA

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.In a late-night video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cast doubt on Russia's stated decision to "drastically reduce" attacks around Kyiv and the northeast city of Chernihiv. He said Russian forces were building up in his country's eastern Donbas regions in preparation for a major...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Ukraine#State#Republican#Kremlin
Salon

How to end the war in Ukraine: Sanctions against Russia won't work — but this might

This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. As the war in Ukraine heads for its third month amid a rising toll of death and destruction, Washington and its European allies are scrambling, so far unsuccessfully, to end that devastating, globally disruptive conflict. Spurred by troubling images of executed Ukrainian civilians scattered in the streets of Bucha and ruined cities like Mariupol, they are already trying to use many tools in their diplomatic pouches to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to desist. These range from economic sanctions and trade embargoes to the confiscation of the assets of some of his oligarch cronies and the increasingly massive shipment of arms to Ukraine. Yet none of it seems to be working.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'Ukrainian missile strikes' blow up oil facilities in Russia supplying troops in Donbas as British intelligence says Putin's forces have 'yet to achieve a significant breakthrough' and many units are 'exhausted'

Flames lit up the sky over Russia in the early hours after suspected Ukrainian missile strikes blew up two oil storage facilities supplying Putin's troops fighting for control of Donbas. The Transneft-Druzhba Oil Depot, located in the city of Bryansk around 70 miles from the Ukrainian border, caught fire at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
The Independent

A fifth of Russia’s war dead are ‘officers sent to command Putin’s troops in Ukraine’

More high-ranking Russian soldiers have been killed in the conflict, Ukraine’s military has said, following reports that about 20 per cent of the Kremlin’s war dead are officers.The Ukrainian army said that Colonel Alexander Bespalov, who led the 59th Guards Tank Regiment, and Lieutenant Colonel Vyacheslav Savinov, who worked in artillery reconnaissance, had died.Colonel Bespalov’s funeral took place in the central Russian city of Ozersk on Friday, with his death first announced via a local messaging board post, which was later deleted.Their deaths come as the BBC Russian Service concluded that officers account for one in five Russian losses...
MILITARY
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

347K+
Followers
34K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy