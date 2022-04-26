Baseball gallery: Highland at Galion

Hiland continued its stellar season, dominating in doubles play to win the NET Conference Tournament, finishing seven points ahead of second-place Orrville. The Hawks' first doubles pairing of Zach Mullet and Caelan Howell finished first, along with second doubles pairing of Kurt Kaufman and Alex Jones also winning their bracket. That wasn't all for Hiland either, as Wyatt Freeman finished as the runner-up in the third singles bracket.

ORRVILLE, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO