Minneapolis, MN

Derek Chauvin asks court to overturn his conviction in George Floyd's death

By Radio Pacific, Inc
My Clallam County
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.) — Attorneys for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in a court filing Monday asked an appeals court to overturn his conviction in the killing of George Floyd. Chauvin’s lawyers in the filing asked the court to do one of three things: reverse his conviction, reverse...

www.myclallamcounty.com

