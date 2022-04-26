ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video released in unsolved Riverside shooting that injured 2

By Shelby Nelson
Nearly six years after being shot multiple times on Christmas Day of 2016, Cassey Verrette is still waiting for justice.

For the first time, Riverside police are releasing surveillance video from the night it happened.

Then 22, Cassie was dropping off a friend on First Street near Orange Street in Riverside when they noticed three men come around the corner.

“As they approached the car you could just feel the vibe,” Verrette said. She recalled the impending feeling that “something bad” was going to happen.

As the men got closer, they began to pull out firearms and Cassey hit the accelerator on her car. Unfortunately, in a moment of panic, the car was left in reverse.

The newly released security footage shows the car slam into a truck behind her as the three men opened fire at her white Chevrolet Malibu.

“I saw blood in the cup holder, glass everywhere and I kind of looked at myself but I couldn’t touch myself to figure out where I was shot,” Verrette said.

They were able to get away but Cassey was shot three times. Her friend was grazed by a bullet, but was OK.

Police say they have exhausted all leads and are hoping the new footage will help lead to an identification of one or all of the suspects.

“From the beginning of this case, we followed up on every possible lead that we had which led to a photographic lineup with victim,” said Javier Cabrera of the Riverside Police Department. “We also had several search warrants served.”

Although a motive is still unclear, Verrette has her own theories, including the possibility that the shooting was related to “tension” between the Black and Hispanic communities in that neighborhood.

“I feel like in that moment, they saw me and didn’t like the color of my skin,” she added.

Nearly six years later, Verrette has a message for the people who shot her on what should have been a joyous holiday:

“I deserve my justice, you guys took away a lot from me,” she said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Riverside Police Department at 951-354-2007. You can also submit an anonymous tip online .

