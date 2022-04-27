ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Judge ponders crisis in NYC jail system, 2nd-largest in US

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0fL674Rr00

Meaningful changes could be implemented within days at the troubled Rikers Island jail complex, the head of New York City’s jails told a federal judge Tuesday.

The city has insisted that years of failed reforms could be overcome without the court taking control of the nation’s second-largest jail system.

“You will see change,” Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina promised Judge Laura Taylor Swain.

Molina said he's “in alignment” with recommendations from Steve Martin, a monitor tasked with reporting on changes that are needed at a jail system which includes Rikers Island, where about 5,500 inmates are held.

In a recent report, Martin said about 30% of the workforce at the jails was not coming to work or not available to work with inmates. On Tuesday, he said of Molina: “Every time I’ve called on the commissioner for a remedy or attention, he has stepped up.”

“I don’t need to wait three weeks to take some actions,” Molina said, promising some changes would occur within days.

Sixteen inmates died at Rikers last year, and three have died so far in 2022.

Molina spoke after he was ordered to appear by the judge after she received a scathing letter about the jails from prosecutors, who suggested Molina appear before the court as they warned that court oversight of the jail system might be necessary.

“We remain alarmed by the extraordinary level of violence and disorder at the jails and the ongoing imminent risk of harm that inmates and correction officers face every day,” prosecutors wrote. “The jails are in a state of crisis, inmates and staff are being seriously injured, and action is desperately needed now.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Powell noted at Tuesday's electronically held hearing that city officials had repeatedly promised there would be reforms that never materialized, as officials constantly sought new deadlines for planned improvements that would then be found to be blocked by local laws or regulations.

“We can’t agree to continue to hit the reset button,” he said.

Powell said there might be alternatives to the appointment of a receiver who would essentially take control of the jails. He said one improvement would be for a judge to order the removal of legal impediments, such as a clause in the contract with workers that requires unlimited sick leave.

He said prosecutors “don't doubt the commissioner's dedication,” but he said the government was giving serious consideration to the appointment of a receiver.

His viewpoint was shared by attorney Hayley Horowitz, who represents plaintiffs in a court case brought in 2011.

She said the situation had gotten so dire that some inmates are not allowed out of cells because there are no guards to open them.

“There’s not an easy answer, easy fix. But operational changes must be made,” she said.

Horowitz called the possibility of a receivership “a meaningful possibility,” adding: “We need to break the stalemate.”

In a statement last week, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Molina “is laying the groundwork for long-term change.”

Comments / 1

Related
Law & Crime

Judge Dies by Suicide Amid Tax Probe, Legal Woes for Close Friend Allegedly Tied to Organized Crime: Reports

A western New York judge who reportedly laid on railroad tracks last year and waited for a slow-moving freight train to pass over him has died by suicide, according to Buffalo CBS affiliate WIVB and the New York Times. Federal agents had searched the judge’s home last month, and a former client and friend was recently charged federally, both news organizations noted.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Convicted NY state judge gets 1 year and 3 months in prison

A former New York state judge was sentenced Wednesday to a year and three months in prison after her conviction for obstructing a probe into financial wrongdoing at a credit union that provides banking services to tens of thousands of New York City employees, including police and firefighters.Ex-State Supreme Court Justice Sylvia Ash, 64, was sentenced by Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in Manhattan after her December conviction on charges of conspiracy, obstruction of justice and making a false statement to a federal agent in an investigation of the Municipal Credit Union.“These crimes struck at the heart of the criminal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Black Enterprise

Black Tesla Employees Claim They Had To ‘Move To The Back’ When the CEO Was Coming, ‘They Didn’t Want A Black Face Up There’

A new report highlights the disturbing racist and discriminatory treatment Black employees were allegedly subjected to at Tesla’s flagship California plant. The report shares accounts from three former workers included in a class-action lawsuit against Tesla filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) in February, LA Times reports. A single mother, an Army veteran, and a former refinery worker described being fired after complaining about the rampant racism and harassment on display at Tesla’s Fremont, Calif., factory.
BUSINESS
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Martin
Oxygen

Mobster Convicted Of Three Contract Killings Escapes Federal Custody In Florida

A New York mobster who was convicted of three murders has escaped from federal custody shortly after his transfer to a halfway house. Dominic Taddeo, 64, was embedded in the mafia at the peak of the 1980s and later pleaded guilty to a raft of charges, including the murders of three men, according to the Associated Press. A change in Taddeo’s status on the Federal Bureau of Prisons website shows the inmate, who has served most of his sentence at a federal prison in Florida, has escaped.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in federal prison after he is convicted of hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research

A University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in jail after being convicted for fraud for hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research. Feng 'Franklin' Tao, 55, was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one of making false statements for failing to disclose to KU that he was also employed full-time by a government-affiliated institution, Fuzhou University, in China.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

South Carolina killer could face firing squad in weeks after prison finishes new $53,000 death chamber revamp as state schedules its first execution in 11 years

A South Carolina prison has scheduled its first execution after officials finished updating a $53,600 death chamber in Columbia to prepare for capital punishments by firing squad. The clerk of the State Supreme Court has set a April 29 execution date for Richard Bernard Moore, a 57-year-old man who has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#New York City Mayor#Department Of Correction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Trump-appointed justice Neil Gorsuch praised for ‘eloquent’ statement on US colonialism in Puerto Rico case

Justice Neil Gorsuch was no favorite of the left when he was nominated and confirmed to Justice Antonin Scalia’s Supreme Court seat five years ago, and, in his short time in the court, he has largely operated in lockstep with the conservative majority. But in a concurring opinion in a recent Supreme Court ruling that Congress can continue to exclude residents of Puerto Rico from a federal safety net program, Mr Gorsuch wrote what Democracy Now!’s Juan González called “one of the clearest and most eloquent statements exposing US colonialism that’s ever been issued by a Supreme Court justice, at...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

ABC News

624K+
Followers
150K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy