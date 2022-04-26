Police: Teens Involved In Roxbury Attack Tied To Downtown Crossing Violence

BOSTON (CBS) — Police said some of the youths involved in a Downtown Crossing attack last week were arrested at a Roxbury McDonald’s where they were causing trouble early Sunday morning.

One 11-year-old girl and two 13-year-olds, a boy and a girl, were arrested.

Officers first responded to the McDonald’s on Warren Street around 11:35 p.m. on Saturday. An employee reported the three kids were throwing rocks and water bottles at employees and customers through the drive-through window. The employee began to throw things back at them in an attempt to get them to stop, police said.

As things escalated, the police were called.

The group ran off but returned less than an hour later. They allegedly began assaulting the employee again so police were called once more.

The group ran off and officers found them at the corner of Warren Street and Edgewood Street.

According to police, the boy used racial and homophobic slurs against the officers. He was handcuffed, put in a cruiser, and booked on charges of delinquent to wit and assault by means of a dangerous weapon. After, the boy was taken home.

The 11-year-old girl also allegedly called an officer slurs, hit an officer in the face and kicked another one. Police said because of her behavior, she was handcuffed, put in a cruiser, and returned to her mother.

The 13-year-old girl was charged with delinquent to wit and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon. She was driven home to her mother who was advised to take her to court in the morning for the warrant.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said there is a mental health crisis.

“We have to get at root causes,” Mayor Wu said. “You hear it throughout each and everyone of our schools that the level of disruption, the level of instability and stress and trauma that so many of our families have experienced, really affects our young people most of all as well.”