ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

Police: Teens Involved In Roxbury Attack Tied To Downtown Crossing Violence

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u8L2N_0fL673Z800

BOSTON (CBS) — Police said some of the youths involved in a Downtown Crossing attack last week were arrested at a Roxbury McDonald’s where they were causing trouble early Sunday morning.

One 11-year-old girl and two 13-year-olds, a boy and a girl, were arrested.

Officers first responded to the McDonald’s on Warren Street around 11:35 p.m. on Saturday. An employee reported the three kids were throwing rocks and water bottles at employees and customers through the drive-through window. The employee began to throw things back at them in an attempt to get them to stop, police said.

As things escalated, the police were called.

The group ran off but returned less than an hour later. They allegedly began assaulting the employee again so police were called once more.

The group ran off and officers found them at the corner of Warren Street and Edgewood Street.

According to police, the boy used racial and homophobic slurs against the officers. He was handcuffed, put in a cruiser, and booked on charges of delinquent to wit and assault by means of a dangerous weapon. After, the boy was taken home.

The 11-year-old girl also allegedly called an officer slurs, hit an officer in the face and kicked another one. Police said because of her behavior, she was handcuffed, put in a cruiser, and returned to her mother.

The 13-year-old girl was charged with delinquent to wit and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon. She was driven home to her mother who was advised to take her to court in the morning for the warrant.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said there is a mental health crisis.

“We have to get at root causes,” Mayor Wu said. “You hear it throughout each and everyone of our schools that the level of disruption, the level of instability and stress and trauma that so many of our families have experienced, really affects our young people most of all as well.”

Comments / 6

dementia obiden
3d ago

Send them to Walpole see who they attack up there. They'll be on the phone with their people crying after they just ate their murder burger at Chow.

Reply
7
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Unruly Dunkin’ customer berates staff over item not on menu

BOSTON — Police are looking to identify a woman they say became unruly at a Dunkin’ in Dorchester when she was told an item she wanted was not on the menu. The incident happened around 6:46 p.m. April 25 at the chain’s location on Blue Hill Avenue. A drive-thru employee told officers the woman wanted to order a multicolored Coolatta, according to police.
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Boston

Missing Couple Found Shot To Death In Concord, NH

CONCORD, NH (CBS) – A husband and wife reported missing earlier this week were found shot to death in a wooded area in Concord, New Hampshire. Investigators said 67-year-old Stephen Reid and 66-year-old Djeswende Reid were shot multiple times. The deaths have been ruled homicides. Their bodies were found Thursday evening off of Portsmouth Street in Concord in the area of the Broken Ground Trails. Family and friends had not heard from the Reids after they left their home in the Alton Woods apartment complex Monday afternoon for a walk in the woods. The Reids’ bodies were found in close proximity...
CONCORD, NH
NECN

2 Indicted After Deadly South Shore Plaza Shooting

Two people have been indicted in connection with the shooting death of a man inside the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, Massachusetts. Julius Hammond-Desir, 19, of Maynard, was indicted on murder and weapons charges Monday, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said. Hammond-Desir is accused in the killing of 26-year-old Dorchester resident Dijoun Beasley on Jan. 22.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Boston#Mental Health#Downtown Crossing#Violent Crime#Cbs#Mcdonald
CBS Boston

Boston Police Investigate Whether Customers’ Drinks Were Drugged At Bars

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston licensing officials have been looking into a rash of recent incidents this winter when women said drugs had been slipped into their drinks. “It’s scary because people don’t know what they’re doing most of the time,” said one man who wanted to remain anonymous, and said he was the victim of a “roofies” incident several years ago. “Woke up the next morning in my bed wondering what happened, and luckily I was in my bed.” Boston Police and the Boston Licensing Board are investigating what happened February 11th at the Hong Kong near Faneuil Hall, when a customer...
BOSTON, MA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Driver wanted after fleeing traffic stop in Brockton, dragging police officer

BROCKTON, Mass. — Police are still searching for a driver they say drove off from a traffic stop in Brockton, resulting in a large-scale search through several communities. Brockton Police say 36-year-old Jeffrey Monteiro was pulled over at 12:15 p.m. on Custer Street. When Monteiro was ordered to get out of the car, he sped off, dragging the officer for a few feet, according to police.
BROCKTON, MA
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Boston

Boston Police Locate Missing 9-Year-Old And 11-Year-Old

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police say they found two missing children who had not been seen since Saturday evening. The 11-year-old and nine-year-old were located a few hours after police alerted the public Sunday evening. The pair was reported missing after they were last seen at about 6:12 p.m. on Saturday, walking in the area of 664 Dorchester Avenue together. Police did not provide any more details.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Violent fugitive wanted in Maine arrested at Encore Casino

EVERETT, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police arrested a violent fugitive wanted in Maine at the Encore casino early Friday morning. State Police Special Tactical Operations Team arrested Jeremey N. Sanchez, 23, of Lowell, just before 7 a.m. after state troopers and Maine police developed information that put Sanchez at the Encore Casino hotel late Thursday night.
MAINE STATE
Chattanooga Daily News

High school English teacher was arrested after a school employee alerted the administrator that she was teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication

High school teacher was placed on administrative leave after she was reportedly teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication. The 46-year-old teacher was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs while teaching 53 students in her classroom. School administrator called the authorities to report an educator was under the influence. The administrator went to the classroom where the English teacher was teaching. The administrator saw that the educator showed signs of intoxication and removed her from the classroom.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
50K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy