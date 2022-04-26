ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

How to watch Liverpool vs. Villarreal: Champions League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Champions League semifinals continue on Wednesday on CBS and Paramount+. Villarreal is set to face off against Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals at 3 p.m. ET April 27th at Anfield. Villarreal played to a 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Newcastle v Liverpool: match preview

If Liverpool are to stumble in their pursuit of Manchester City then it would not be completely surprising if it came at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe – with the help of a considerable amount of money – has transformed Newcastle from relegation fodder to the Premier League’s most upwardly mobile team. Four wins on the spin has lifted them to ninth and they are an even tougher proposition at home where they have won their past six. That is unlikely to prove too daunting for a Liverpool side boosted by the news of Jürgen Klopp’s contract extension and who have won 13 of their past 14 in the league – the only blip a 2-2 draw with City – while going unbeaten since 28 December. Stephen Hollis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Liverpool overwhelms Villarreal 2-0, on course for CL final

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool looks like being one European giant too many for Villarreal. A third Champions League final in five years is in sight for the English club after a 2-0 win in the first leg of the semifinals on Wednesday, secured after an own-goal by Pervis Estupinan and a poked finish by Sadio Mane in a two-minute span early in the second half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Champions League#Uefa Europa League#The Champions League#Bayern Munich#The Europa League#Reds#Real Madrid#Cbssports Com#Paramount Liverpool#Cbs Sports Network#Cbs Live#Qu Golazo#Daily Cbs Soccer Podcast
CBS Sports

Jurgen Klopp contract: Liverpool closing in on new deal that will give manager chance to build next great team

It is the sort of revelation that would surely have rung around the rest of the Premier League like the knell of doom. Liverpool are engaged in talks with Jurgen Klopp to extend their manager's spell beyond 2024, sources close to the club have confirmed to CBS Sports, and there is understood to be optimism that they will be swiftly concluded in a new deal for the German. Is there no end to the current duopoly at the top of the table, the rest of the competition must wonder?
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Sevilla aims to regain 2nd place in Spanish league

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Sevilla can move into second place in the Spanish league when it hosts relegation-threatened Cádiz. It enters the weekend tied on points with Barcelona but is behind the Catalan club on the head-to-head tiebreaker. Barcelona will host Mallorca on Sunday. Second place is important because it guarantees a spot in the lucrative Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Real Madrid is 15 points ahead and needs a draw from its last five matches to clinch its second league title in three seasons. Cádiz is only one point outside the relegation zone.
UEFA
BBC

PSG: Mauricio Pochettino and Kylian Mbappe '100% staying at club

Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino says both he and forward Kylian Mbappe will "100%" be at the club next season. Pochettino's future has been questioned after his side were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16. That speculation comes despite the Argentine leading PSG - who he...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Manchester United vs. Chelsea score: Ronaldo's equalizer saves point, likely ends Man United's top-four bid

Manchester United's home contest against Chelsea on Thursday was essentially a must-win if the Red Devils had any hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League. After that performance, it looks like the most they may be able to get is Europa League. United entered the day six points back of fourth-place Arsenal, having lost to the Gunners last time out. But an anemic attack and a defense with no cohesion struggled, with United settling for a fortunate 1-1 draw with the Blues.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Guardiola on Klopp's contract, his own contract and Walker

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City's trip to Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday. After the news that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has extended his contract by two years, Guardiola said that will have no bearing on him staying at Manchester City. "Why should it?" said the City boss. "Everyone has their own situation. If we decide to stay long it's because we all decide together, not because my colleague is staying."
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

April 28 (Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 35th round of the Premier League from April 30 to May 2 (all times in GMT):. Newcastle United v Liverpool (1130) * Liverpool have won 12 of their last 13 Premier League games, keeping a clean sheet in 10...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man United vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Cristiano Ronaldo salvages point

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fifth goal in three games salvaged a point for Manchester United in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Thursday that further damaged his team’s chances of a top-four finish in the Premier League.Ronaldo ran onto a ball over the Chelsea defense from Nemanja Matic and delivered a clinical finish in the 62nd minute, two minutes after Marcos Alonso gave the visitors the lead.Reece James later curled a shot against the post for Chelsea, which dominated the first half but found United goalkeeper David de Gea in fine form.With only three games left to play in the league, United stayed in sixth place — five points behind fourth-place Arsenal and having played two matches more than its rival for Champions League qualification.Tottenham is between the two teams, in the fifth spot, with three more points than United and two games in hand.Chelsea consolidated third place and is six points above Arsenal.Ronaldo came into the game having scored a hat trick against Norwich and another goal against Arsenal in his previous two games.On 17 goals, Ronaldo is tied with Son Heung-min in second place in the Premier League scoring chart behind Mohamed Salah.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Frankfurt wins 2-1 at West Ham, Leipzig beats Rangers in EL

Eintracht Frankfurt is a step away from reaching its first European competition final in more than 40 years after beating West Ham 2-1 in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals on Thursday. The German team had knocked out Barcelona in the quarterfinals and quickly shocked West Ham when...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Europa semifinals; Man United hosts Chelsea in EPL

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. After Eintracht Frankfurt fans took over the Camp Nou for their upset quarterfinal win over Barcelona, London is the next destination as their team plays West Ham in the first leg of the semifinals. Club president Peter Fischer has suggested that the thousands of fans heading to England could party outside Buckingham Palace. Both clubs are bidding to reach what would be their biggest match in decades — Frankfurt’s last final came when it won the old UEFA Cup in 1980, and West Ham’s last game of that stature was the 1976 Cup Winner’s Cup final. In the other semifinal, Rangers are bringing plenty of fans to Leipzig as they seek to stun German opposition for the second time this season after earlier eliminating Borussia Dortmund. Leipzig beat Atalanta to reach this stage and is aiming for its first-ever European final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Liverpool boss Klopp signs new contract until 2026

April 28 (Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at Anfield until 2026, giving the club a huge boost ahead of a defining period in which they could win an unprecedented quadruple. Liverpool confirmed in a statement on Thursday that assistant...
UEFA
SB Nation

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, April 28

Good morning and happy thursday hoddlers. It’s hard to believe but this month is nearly over. April was a dramatic month in the EFL Championship, and only a couple of things are certain. First: Fulham secured promotion (but not the title!). And Derby County, Posh and Barnsley will all play footie in League One next season.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy