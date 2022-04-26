ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC football uses transfer portal to add another former Ohio State defender to roster

By C.L. Brown
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

North Carolina football welcomed its second Ohio State transfer in as many days with Tuesday’s signing of defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan.

The Charlotte native played at Providence Day School. He joined defensive back Lejond Cavazos, who announced on Monday he was transferring to Carolina after two seasons with the Buckeyes.

“I have a long-standing relationship with the staff and players that has never wavered,” Cowan said in a statement. “And, who doesn’t love coach Mack Brown? This new journey will be special and I can’t wait to get to work. Not only is it a great day to be a Tar Heel, but it’s great to be home!”

Cowan, who is 6-foot-4, 275-pounds, played in five games last season for the Buckeyes and recorded three tackles. He received a redshirt after a season-ending injury in 2020 and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Cowan is the third transfer the Tar Heels have brought in since the end of the season. He’ll join Cavazos and linebacker Noah Taylor, who transferred from Virginia.

Carolina probably isn’t done searching for players in the transfer portal. Its depth at receiver is a concern, and the Tar Heels are looking for a potential good fit.

Cowan will add to a defensive front that will arguably be the strength of the defense.

“This is truly a full-circle moment,” Cowan said. “Not only was I born into and raised by a Tar Heel family, I also took my very first recruiting visit to UNC as an eighth-grader. Since then, the football program has grown a great deal, is in good hands and is definitely headed in the right direction.”

The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
