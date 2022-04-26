ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Illini freshman receiver Shawn Miller making strides as early enrollee

By Bret Beherns
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T2C7d_0fL65V1P00

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois freshman receiver Shawn Miller was making the most of his first spring ball before an injury cost him a chance to suit up in the spring game. As one of several early enrollees, the new Illini was stepping up in a receiver room that needs depth, making a splash through the first dozen practices.

“The last couple months was just getting the routine down,” Miller said. “Getting the college life and scheduling, getting used to the college workouts. They’ve been good. They’ve been great. Like I said just getting used to it so by the time the fall comes you know I’m already ready for what’s to come.”

Illinois only has four players on the roster who have caught a pass in college game in Isaiah Williams, Brian Hightower, Pat Bryant and Casey Washington. That’s where Miller could make an impact this fall. The 3-star recruit out of IMG Academy picked Illinois ahead of Arizona, Arizona State, Indiana, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Old Dominion, Syracuse, UNLV, and West Virginia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois hoops loses junior forward to transfer

Illinois junior forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, 247Sports reported that Bosman-Verdonk entered his name into the portal and will begin searching for a new home outside Champaign. He played in 24 games last season and made 2 starts. The Fighting Illini...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Would’ve Taken Kansas Job: Fans React

Given the current standing of each respective program, it’s hard to imagine Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh wanting anything to do with the Kansas Jayhawks. But according to a new report from Jayson Jenks and Rustin Dodd of The Athletic, there was once a time when Harbaugh would’ve jumped at the opportunity to become head coach in Lawrence.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

Iowa Basketball Player Withdraws From Transfer Portal

Josh Ogundele will return to Iowa after withdrawing his name from the NCAA transfer portal. The Hawkeyes center announced his decision in a Twitter post Thursday afternoon. Buried down Iowa’s bench, Ogundele only scored seven points in as many games during his freshman campaign, logging 17 total minutes. Last season, he averaged 1.5 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 5.2 minutes in 19 games.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Indiana State
Champaign, IL
Football
Champaign, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Football
State
North Carolina State
State
Illinois State
Champaign, IL
College Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
State
West Virginia State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Notre Dame commit to join reigning champs

Former Notre Dame commitment Justyn Rhett appeared to be the next great safety headed to play for the Irish but that all changed a couple weeks back when he announced he was withdrawing his commitment. It didn’t take long for Rhett to announce his new intentions as he did so Monday, stating that he now plans to attend Georgia.
LAS VEGAS, NV
On3.com

Florida State linebacker enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Cortez Andrews – who played in six games for Florida State last season – has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Matt Zenitz. A 6-foot-1, 245-pound linebacker, Andrews is back in the portal after already transferring from Maryland to FSU. A former On3...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the starting quarterbacks in the Big 12 after Gerry Bohanon's transfer

After having some of the most consistent and high level quarterbacks in the country, the Big 12 will be full of new faces behind center all over the conference this season. Several quarterbacks transferred into the Big 12 this offseason: Texas’ Quinn Ewers, West Virginia’s J.T. Daniels, Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel and Kansas State’s Adrian Martinez. That alone means there will be many new faces under center this year.
NFL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kaia Harris, New Kansas City Chiefs Recruit, George Karlaftis’ Girlfriend

Purdue Boilermakers defensive end George Karlaftis fulfilled his dream to become a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Kansas City Chiefs signed the Greek athlete who also brings a new WAG to the franchise. Kaia Harris is George Karlaftis’ girlfriend and motivation, and together, they are #RelationshipGoals. Harris has an athletic background, too, and she’s overcome a lot to keep playing. Karlaftis even credits her as his inspiration to achieve his pro-football dreams. We reveal more of their story in this Kaia Harris wiki.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Saints trade up to take Ohio State WR Chris Olave at No. 11

Olave led the Big Ten in receiving touchdowns (13) in 2021. The former Buckeye finished last season with career highs in catches (65), yards (936), and touchdowns. Olave played seven games his freshman season, catching 12 passes and three touchdowns before a breakout sophomore campaign. In 2019, Olave finished with 48 receptions for 840 yards and 12 touchdowns. Olave followed that up with a 50-catch junior season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illini#Img Academy#American Football#College Football#Old Dominion#Unlv#Nexstar Media Inc
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska LB, former Navy SEAL enters name into NCAA transfer portal

Nebraska linebacker and former Navy SEAL Damian Jackson has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. The Lincoln Journal Star was one of the first outlets to report the news. Jackson was entering his fifth season with the Huskers in 2022. He spent four years with the...
LINCOLN, NE
WCIA

Central Signing Day 2022

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Four Central athletes celebrated their college signings on Wednesday with Kyle Johnson, Lainey Somers, Claudia Larrison and Brianna Beckler all signing their National Letter of Intent to continue their playing careers in college. Johnson is heading to Wheaton College for soccer, Summer is joining Trine soccer, Larrison will suit up for Oberlin […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
College
Syracuse University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC’s 2023 recruiting class shoots up rankings with Jackson commitment

The addition of five-star recruit G.G. Jackson was a huge one for Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels was a big one on Wednesday afternoon. Jackson has been UNC’s top target for months now and the recruitment has finally ended with the Tar Heels alone at the top. With Jackson, UNC now has two five-star players in the 2023 recruiting class pairing him guard Simeon Wilcher. The duo are both ranked in the Top 15 and have UNC’s class shooting up the recruiting rankings. According to 247Sports, the Tar Heels now have the No. 2 class in the 2023 cycle...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
AL.com

South Alabama running backs AJ Phillips, Jared Wilson headed to transfer portal

South Alabama running backs AJ Phillips and Jared Wilson have left the team to enter the NCAA transfer portal, they each announced on Thursday. The 5-foot-11, 228-pound Phillips, a former Chickasaw High School standout, began his career at linebacker before moving to running back in 2020. In 21 career games with the Jaguars, he rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding a special teams tackle.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Moorhead adds Penn State transfer lineman to his Akron roster

Former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead is busy trying to find a way to turn Akron football around in the MAC. With the Zips needing a lot of bodies in key positions on the roster to add depth, Moorhead is bringing in a transfer from Penn State to add to the offensive line. Anthony Whigan, who entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier in the year, has committed to joining the Akron football program for the 2022 season. Whigan confirmed his commitment decision out of the transfer decision with a post on his Twitter account this week. Whigan was seen wearing...
AKRON, OH
94.9 WMMQ

MSU Starting LB Crouch Enters Transfer Portal

Michigan State senior-to-be linebacker Quavaris Crouch has entered the transfer portal for the second straight year, MSU football announced on Friday morning. Crouch, who came to MSU from the University of Tennessee, joins running back Donovan Eaglin and defensive back Antoine Booth as Spartan players in the transfer portal since the end of spring practice on April 16th.
EAST LANSING, MI
WCIA

WCIA

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy