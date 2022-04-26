Family & Children’s Services, OSU, To Fill Donated Tulsa Office Building

Tulsa's Family & Children's Services, and the OSU Center for Health Sciences, celebrated the opening of new office space in Legacy Plaza West, one of three redeveloped office buildings now used for non-profit work. The Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation donated the buildings.

Family & Children's Services is now filling eight floors, and OSU has six in the renovated tower. The larger space has allowed F&CS to consolidate several offices into a new headquarters. CEO Gail Lapidus said, "It's been just a fabulous experience. The building is new and high tech, and beautifully designed, and equipped, so everybody is very happy."

OSU has opened several clinics and some healthcare related administrative offices into Legacy Plaza West. OSU-HSC President Dr. Johnny Stephens said, “We have administrative services here with our OSU Health Sciences center back office, but we also have front-line services with addiction medicine and behavioral health that we see patients day to day in this facility.”

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum praised the Zarrow Foundation for taking on the project, since none of the individual agencies needed the entire space.

"By us taking it on, and making it available to lots of non-profts, it just made a lot more sense to do that" said Bill Major, with the Zarrow Foundation.

The open house had long been delayed by COVID, but the leaders of the services in the buildings said the pandemic only magnified the need for the kind of services they provide.